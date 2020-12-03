No. 25 Liberty's showdown at No. 14 Coastal Carolina canceled because of COVID-19

The rekindling of Liberty’s fiercest rivalry will have to wait to be reignited.

Liberty announced Thursday morning it is pausing football activities and its Saturday Top 25 matchup at Coastal Carolina is canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the football program.

It is the first game the No. 25 Flames (9-1) have lost this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the university announced it will not play another regular-season game in 2020.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Monday his team has dealt with COVID-related issues during the season, but has not publicly disclosed those cases and also said the numbers haven’t been high enough to warrant canceling or postponing a game.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that starting quarterback Malik Willis tested positive for the virus, leaving his and the rest of the team’s status in limbo for the marquee showdown that was bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to Conway, South Carolina.

The No. 14 Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) will instead play No. 8 BYU (9-0) on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

The Flames and Chanticleers are slated to reschedule the game at a future date.

Liberty said it does intend to resume football-related activities when it is given clearance by the medical staff and in accordance with health guidelines.

