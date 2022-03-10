No. 8 Arkansas outlasts Liberty in softball slugfest

Stellar pitching was the common denominator for No. 8 Arkansas and Liberty in their winning streaks entering Thursday evening’s showdown at Liberty Softball Stadium. The Flames, in fact, ranked 28th in the nation in team ERA.

The offenses took center stage in a slugfest that lasted nearly three hours.

The Razorbacks scored 13 times in the first three innings and used the massive lead to comfortably hold off Liberty’s comeback bid in a 14-9 victory before an announced crowd of 275.

“I did not anticipate the game being this high scoring,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said. “Our pitchers to this point have really held down our opponents. In fact, I think our ERA before this game was 2.00.”

Richardson was nearly spot on in assessing her team’s ERA. It was a sparkling 2.02 entering the matchup with the No. 8 Razorbacks (15-4), but jumped more than half a run as Arkansas used a scoring barrage early to take a nine-run lead in both the second and third innings.

The attack chased Liberty starter Karlie Keeney (8-3) and two relievers, Megan Johnson and Emily Kirby.

Those three combined to allow 13 earned runs on eight hits, four walks and three hit batters.

“They know it. They’re not too happy with their performance,” Richardson said, “but one thing about them, I believe in them so much, and they need to believe in themselves as well. Sometimes you have games like this against a really good Arkansas team.”

Liberty (14-7), on the other hand, was able to flex its offensive muscle with a trio of home runs to counter the two clubbed by Arkansas.

Rachel Craine hit a grand slam in the second inning for her first career homer that cut the Flames’ deficit to 9-4. It marked the first time a Liberty freshman’s first career homer was a grand slam since March 3, 2007, when J’nae Jefferson accomplished the feat against Rhode Island in the Tar Heel Invitational at North Carolina.

“That’s all you could ever wish for as your first home run being a grand slam to bring us back into the game and give us kind of that hope that we needed,” Liberty first baseman Lou Allan said of Craine’s homer.

Allan homered in the sixth inning off reigning SEC pitcher of the year Mary Haff, teeing off on a 68-mph riseball that cleared the scoreboard in left-center field.

The homer was Allan’s fourth of the season.

“I honestly don’t know how I hit that,” Allan admitted after going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. “ … I knew she was a riseball pitcher, I knew her riseball jumped, and for whatever reason I like high pitches. The ball was at my neck, and I really just threw my barrel out there.”

Devyn Howard went 2 for 3 and added a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

That homer cut the deficit to 14-8 and prevented the Flames from being run-ruled to cap their 11-game homestand.

Howard, whose batting average has climbed to .406, turned on a changeup from Jenna Bloom.

“I knew it was going to be something she wanted out of the zone,” Howard said of her homer. “If I’m going to be completely honest, I wasn’t sitting change, so the fact that I was able to stop my momentum for that one second to catch up with it, it felt pretty good. I was not looking for it, but I’m glad I was able to help my teammates when we needed it the most in the fifth inning.”

The Razorbacks took a 9-0 lead on Linnie Malkin’s second-inning grand slam when he turned on a changeup from Kirby, and Hannah McEwen led off the fifth inning with a solo homer off McKenzie Wagoner.

McEwen’s homer was the lone mistake Wagoner made in four innings of relief. The right-hander scattered four hits, walked one and struck out three in helping stabilize the game for the Flames.

“McKenzie Wagoner got it done,” Richardson said.

The Flames’ nine runs against eighth-ranked Arkansas are the most they've scored against a ranked team in program history.

Liberty scored eight combined runs in losses to ranked teams Kentucky, Northwestern, Missouri and UCF to open the season.

“We have grown so much, so, so much. Our team has come out from how we looked at the beginning to the season to what we looked like now,” Allan said. “We put up nine runs against a team that’s eighth in the country, … which is really hard to do.”

Extra bases: Malkin went 3 for 5 and tied a Liberty Softball Stadium record with six RBIs. It matched the total set by Liberty’s Emily Sweat on Feb. 27, 2021 against Villanova. … McEwen went 3 for 4 with four runs scored and three RBIs. She was a triple shy of the cycle. … Mary Claire Wilson went 2 for 4 for the Flames. … The 14 runs are the most Liberty has surrendered this season and the most since falling 16-0 to Oklahoma on March 14, 2021. … Arkansas extended its winning streak to seven games while snapping Liberty’s eight-game winning streak. … Liberty fell to 1-5 against ranked opponents this season.

