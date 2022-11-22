Northwestern capitalizes off Liberty's turnovers to pull away for Cancun Challenge win

Ritchie McKay didn’t simply bring the pack-line defense to Liberty when he returned to guide the men’s basketball program in 2015. He brought an offensive style to complement the stingy defensive play.

The Flames have taken care of the ball during his second stint with the program. The players value the possession and do their best to make sure opposing teams have to go against the set defense on as many trips as possible.

Northwestern exploited a weakness Tuesday night that has emerged in the season’s opening five games.

The Wildcats took advantage of Liberty’s 18 turnovers and used those miscues to get back into the game late in the first half and then use a run in the second half to seize control in a 66-52 win in the Cancun Challenge Riviera Division at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

“I think we continue to self-inflict and until that changes we’ll be doing these postgame interviews with a sadness that we didn’t get the desired outcome,” McKay said. “You can’t turn it over 18 times and put people at the line as many times as we’ve been. Our defense hasn’t changed, but we have to rethink what we’re doing defensively because teams are going to the line at an incredible rate.”

The loss is the second straight for the Flames (2-3), and they will face Bradley at 6 p.m. Wednesday to conclude the Cancun Challenge. The Braves (3-2) fell to Auburn 85-64 earlier Tuesday.

Liberty on Tuesday exhibited the same weaknesses that it has shown in losses to Alabama and Southern Miss. Northwestern (5-0), like the Crimson Tide and Golden Eagles before, took advantage of the turnovers and got to the free throw line so it did not have to go against the pack-line defense.

The Wildcats scored 21 points off Liberty’s 18 turnovers and went 16 of 21 from the charity stripe.

Northwestern, Alabama and Southern Miss are the only teams to go to the free throw line more than 20 times, and each of those teams scored more than 16 points off turnovers.

“I think on our end, obviously we know we can be better,” guard Darius McGhee said. “We’ve just got to take care of the ball a lot better than we have been, especially in these three losses, and obviously stop putting people on the line. It’s hard to guard those shots. Our defense in the halfcourt when we did play it, I feel like it was pretty solid. We’ve just got to limit those turnovers and keep people off the line.”

McGhee led all scorers with 23 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Kyle Rode added 11 points.

Chase Audige led the Wildcats with 20 points and five assists. Ty Berry finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

The Flames led 27-15 following Rode’s 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining in the first half.

Northwestern closed the first half on a 13-2 run to trail by only one, 29-28, at halftime. McGhee was on the bench with two fouls for the final 4:53, which allowed the Wildcats to attack.

“Darius picked up his second foul, the game changed, and they put their head down,” McKay said. “We had one of our primary ball handlers out of the game and we gave them I think four pick-6s. You just can’t do that if you’re going to beat really good teams, and we did.”

Rode hit another 3 with 16:45 remaining to put the Flames ahead 35-30, but Northwestern used a 14-0 run spanning 5 ½ minutes to take the lead for good at 44-35.

The Flames shot 22% from the field in the second half.

Their defense, which opened with stout play and held the Wildcats to four field goals in the opening 10 minutes, began cracking as Northwestern took advantage of turnovers to get into the open court.

Northwestern shot 52% in the second half and was 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

“I think the opposition that we’re facing is really good and it will prepare us well for league play, and fortunately we have some time to get better and improve,” McKay said. “The great thing about these tournaments is you get to play the next day right away, so I hope we’re a little better with the ball tomorrow against Bradley. Bradley’s really good, too, and we want that. I think it’s really easy to try and schedule just an inflated schedule to build confidence and get wins, but we’re trying to do something different. We’re trying to play the best so we have the chance to compete for a league championship and beyond. We’ll get it right. We’ve just got to keep building in them and continue to trust and believe.”