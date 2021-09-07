Northwestern edges Liberty in battle of top-15 field hockey teams

Alia Marshall took advantage of the congestion around the net to redirect Seidel’s shot to tie the score at 1-all with less than two minutes remaining in the first period.

Iritxity Irigoyen and Northwestern goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz had one save apiece in the second period as both teams settled into a battle.

“I think for them, to be in the game, they had chances,” Fuchs said of Liberty. “ … It really solidifies they’re a top-10 team in the nation.”

Northwestern didn’t have many clean transition runs against the Flames but was able to convert on a pair of free flowing plays that gave the Wildcats a pair of one-goal leads.

Seidel scored a little more than six minutes into the third period off a redirected pass to give Northwestern a 2-1 advantage. Liese Wareham found the back of the net when she got a clean shot from in front of the net for a 3-2 lead with 10:04 remaining.

The matchup was supposed to be the second in a home-and-home series. The matchup in Evanston, Illinois, scheduled for 2020 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Fuchs said after the game she plans on finalizing a deal with Liberty in the next couple of weeks to bring the Flames to Northwestern in 2022.