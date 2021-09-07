Northwestern edges Liberty in battle of top-15 field hockey teams

Liberty spent 58 minutes containing Northwestern’s strength.
One free run in the final two minutes proved to be the difference.
Northwestern forward Clara Roth’s free run up the left side resulted in her finding the back of the net for the game-winning goal with 97 seconds remaining. The score helped the No. 5 Wildcats edge No. 11 Liberty 4-3 in a back-and-forth Tuesday matinee matchup at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
“Sometimes in sport, you’ve got to tip your hat and give them credit where credit is due,” Liberty coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker said.
Roth was set up for the free run by Maren Seidel’s through pass. The forward gathered the pass and was forced to the left of the goal near the end line. She delivered a backhand shot at an angle Liberty goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen was unable to stop.
“That was a great shot,” Northwestern coach Tracey Fuchs said. “I thought their keeper had a great game. … She really kept them in there today. Just so happened we were able to squeak out the win at the end there.”
Iritxity Irigoyen, the Big East preseason defensive player of the year, recorded eight saves and consistently staved off offensive attacks by the Wildcats (4-1).
Northwestern held a 22-10 edge in shots and 14-6 edge in shots on goals in controlling most of the game against the Flames (3-1).
“We had enough opportunities,” Parsley-Blocker said. “Just wish we could have put one or two other ones away.”
The Flames took advantage of a pair of man-up situations to tie the game twice after Northwestern appeared to seize control.
Liberty senior midfielder Lizzie Hamlett scored in both instances. She recorded a goal with 59 seconds left in the third period off a pass from Jill Bolton to tie the score at 2, then converted on a penalty corner for a 3-all tie when she put in a blocked shot with 6:32 remaining.
“That was real exciting. Anytime we have a penalty corner, I’m excited because that’s usually how I get in there in the circle,” Hamlett said after scoring her second and third goals of the season. “Something we learned from Northwestern is they’re very scrappy in the circle and they’ll shoot on anything. I was kind of just trying to take that mentality into the game, and any time the ball was loose just trying to get something hard on cage.”
Liberty didn’t attempt its first shot on goal until 10 minutes elapsed Tuesday, but the Flames made it count.
Martu Cian redirected Charlotte Vaanhold’s shot into the back of the net to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats finished with five shots on goal in the opening 15 minutes, and they finally broke through on their third penalty corner.
Alia Marshall took advantage of the congestion around the net to redirect Seidel’s shot to tie the score at 1-all with less than two minutes remaining in the first period.
Iritxity Irigoyen and Northwestern goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz had one save apiece in the second period as both teams settled into a battle.
“I think for them, to be in the game, they had chances,” Fuchs said of Liberty. “ … It really solidifies they’re a top-10 team in the nation.”
Northwestern didn’t have many clean transition runs against the Flames but was able to convert on a pair of free flowing plays that gave the Wildcats a pair of one-goal leads.
Seidel scored a little more than six minutes into the third period off a redirected pass to give Northwestern a 2-1 advantage. Liese Wareham found the back of the net when she got a clean shot from in front of the net for a 3-2 lead with 10:04 remaining.
The matchup was supposed to be the second in a home-and-home series. The matchup in Evanston, Illinois, scheduled for 2020 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Fuchs said after the game she plans on finalizing a deal with Liberty in the next couple of weeks to bring the Flames to Northwestern in 2022.
“Hopefully we’ll set that up in the next few weeks where Nikki and Liberty can come back out and get two games and she can come back to her alma mater," Fuchs said.
Those are the types of games Parsley-Blocker wants to play so Liberty has better chances to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Flames were the highest ranked team left out of the condensed field in the spring, and Parsley-Blocker wanted this matchup against Northwestern to help give the Flames more chances to bolster their resume.
“I think everyone’s got to pay attention to us. If anyone can go 4-3 with Northwestern, you’ve got to be pretty legitimate, because they have so many threats, so many people where goals can come from,” she said. “I think it was a good showing. I’m excited about what the girls were able to do."