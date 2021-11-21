Northwestern field hockey shuts out Liberty to deny Flames first Division I team national title

“Once she made it through that patch, I think it lifted the rest of the team up and we were able to really get on our front foot and really put some pressure on Liberty’s defense,” Northwestern coach Tracey Fuchs said.

Skubisz and her defensive help stopped three consecutive shots within a 20-second gap on one penalty corner. Those were the only shots on goal the Flames were able to produce in the game.

“I think they just did a really good job of playing tough D. They packed the circle pretty tight and made it hard for us to get our good shots off that we normally get off,” Bolton said. “Their backline played a great line of defense for the whole game and their goalie played a heck of a game as well. We just couldn’t put anything in the back of the net with a bunch of people in front of us.”

Liberty goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded six of her seven saves in a dazzling second quarter. She, like Skubisz in the first period, stopped three shots on one penalty corner attempt, and also recorded the save of the game with a kick save on Bente Baekers’ penalty stroke attempt with a little less than four minutes remaining in the first half.