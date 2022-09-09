Northwestern tops Liberty in rematch of field hockey national title game

A pair of third-period goals lifted Northwestern over Liberty in last fall’s NCAA field hockey national championship game. In the anticipated rematch less than 10 months later, it was again two third-period goals that gave the Wildcats separation.

Bente Baekers scored two goals in a 40-second span midway through the third quarter to give No. 1 Northwestern a commanding lead, and the Wildcats cruised to a 3-0 victory over No. 11 Liberty on Friday evening at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats (5-0) used third-period goals from Alia Marshall and Maddie Zimmer to win the national title, 2-0, back on Nov. 21, 2021.

It played out nearly identically Friday as the programs met for the third time in the past two seasons.

Northwestern has won all three contests over the Flames (2-2) after squeaking out a 4-3 triumph in Lynchburg on Sept. 7, 2021.

Kayla Blas gave Northwestern the lead for good Friday when she found the back of the net a little more than six minutes into the second quarter.

Liberty had scoring opportunities off penalty corners, but failed to convert on those five chances.

In fact, the Flames were held to eight shots and four attempts on goal.

Annabel Skubisz recorded four saves for the shutout victory. Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded seven saves for Liberty.

The Wildcats had a whopping 20 shots, with 10 coming on goal.

The Flames began the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll and secured shutout wins over Kent State and Indiana in the season’s opening weekend.

Liberty lost its home opener, 1-0 in overtime, to William & Mary last weekend.

The Flames host Queens at 1 p.m. Sunday.​