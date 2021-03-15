'Not just a one-man band there': Liberty aware Oklahoma State is more than just Cunningham

Kyle Rode had ample time between last week’s practices and classes to watch some of the conference tournaments. The Liberty sophomore forward frequently changed the channel to ESPN to watch teams from power conferences like the ACC, SEC and Big 12. It just so happened that each time he turned the channel to the network, Oklahoma State was playing.

Rode spent some time watching the Cowboys. He saw a team that was hitting its stride behind the play of point guard Cade Cunningham. It didn’t take long for Rode to realize just how good Oklahoma State was and the type of challenge the Cowboys would present if matched up with the Flames in the NCAA tournament.

“They’re a really good team,” Rode said Sunday. “Cade’s phenomenal; he’ll be the No. 1 pick, and they’ve got a bunch of other guys that can play, great coaches.”

Oklahoma State, thanks to its late run to the Big 12 Conference championship game, was projected to be anywhere from a No. 2 to No. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament. However, the Cowboys (20-8) fell to a 4 seed and play No. 13 seed Liberty (23-5) at 6:25 p.m. Friday inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the home of IUPUI. The game will be broadcast on TBS.