'Not just a one-man band there': Liberty aware Oklahoma State is more than just Cunningham

Kyle Rode had ample time between last week’s practices and classes to watch some of the conference tournaments. The Liberty sophomore forward frequently changed the channel to ESPN to watch teams from power conferences like the ACC, SEC and Big 12. It just so happened that each time he turned the channel to the network, Oklahoma State was playing.
Rode spent some time watching the Cowboys. He saw a team that was hitting its stride behind the play of point guard Cade Cunningham. It didn’t take long for Rode to realize just how good Oklahoma State was and the type of challenge the Cowboys would present if matched up with the Flames in the NCAA tournament.
“They’re a really good team,” Rode said Sunday. “Cade’s phenomenal; he’ll be the No. 1 pick, and they’ve got a bunch of other guys that can play, great coaches.”
Oklahoma State, thanks to its late run to the Big 12 Conference championship game, was projected to be anywhere from a No. 2 to No. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament. However, the Cowboys (20-8) fell to a 4 seed and play No. 13 seed Liberty (23-5) at 6:25 p.m. Friday inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the home of IUPUI. The game will be broadcast on TBS.
“I have great respect for them,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of Oklahoma State. “They are playing as well as anyone in the country and rightfully so. They’ve got a really good team with an absolutely outstanding player, but they have a very good supporting cast, too.”
The Oklahoma State offense starts, and usually finishes, with the ball in Cunningham’s hands. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound point guard was named the Big 12 player and freshman of the year by the league’s coaches. He averages 20.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, is shooting 45.4% from the field and has dished out 90 assists to go with 20 blocked shots and 36 steals.
He is projected to easily be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Several projections have him going No. 1 overall.
“He’s definitely a great player, for sure,” Liberty junior Darius McGhee, the ASUN Conference player of the year, said of Cunningham.
Cunningham has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games, and the Cowboys have a record of 10-4 in that stretch. Eight of those victories came against NCAA tournament teams Arkansas, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma (twice), West Virginia (twice) and Baylor.
“They’re one of the hottest teams in the country,” McKay said.
McKay didn’t tip his hand into what the pack-line defense against Oklahoma State will look like Friday, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Flames senior Elijah Cuffee frequently guarding Cunningham. Cuffee, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard, is the ASUN defensive player of the year and one of 30 finalists for the Lefty Driesell Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college basketball.
“Somebody as good as Cade, it’s always exciting to go play against them,” Cuffee said. “For me, that’s like extra motivation, just to go out there against somebody that’s well-known and really good and be able to just go out there and prove yourself against them. For me, I’m really excited and can’t wait to get out there.”
Cunningham, who is in the running for national player and freshman of the year honors, is one of five OSU players who average more than nine points per game.
Four of those players, including Cunningham, are freshmen and sophomores. Sophomores Avery Anderson III and Kalib Boone average 11.7 and 9.8 points, respectively. Boone shoots a team-best 64.5% from the field. Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averages 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
The only upperclassman in the starting lineup, junior Isaac Likekele, averages 9.5 points and grabs 6.7 rebounds per contest.
The Cowboys rely heavily on scoring around the rim. They are shooting 52.8% inside the 3-point line, and more than 68% of their shots come inside the line.
OSU is shooting 33.8% from distance, and only Cunningham and Bryce Williams have attempted more than 90 3-pointers this season.
“It’s not just a one-man band there,” McKay said. “A lot of respect for them. Obviously we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Liberty opened the season with five power conference opponents in its first seven games. The Flames went 2-3 in those matchups with victories over Mississippi State and South Carolina, and lost to Purdue, TCU and Missouri.
Purdue and Missouri are playing in the NCAA tournament, while Mississippi State was one of 16 teams selected to play in the NIT.
“I think it’s just like a mental note, knowing that your team is good enough to compete with those kind of teams,” Cuffee said. “A lot of teams we played are still playing. I don’t feel like we played our best against them, but I feel like we’re a lot better now. I think it’s just confidence in just knowing you play in those games and beat those teams.”