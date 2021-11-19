Off-week preparation allowed Liberty to get a head start on Louisiana

Lewis doesn’t have a receiver who averages more than 34 receiving yards per game, but six receivers have catches of 40 yards or longer this season. Kyren Lacy and Michael Jefferson have three touchdowns apiece, and tight end John Stephens has caught three touchdowns as well. Those pre-snap motions and shifts tend to allow the tight ends to get lost in the confusion, and that leads to easy completions for Lewis.

“It’s going to be real important with our alignments and our depth,” linebacker Storey Jackson said. “Coach [Symons] put in a good gameplan for these tight ends and all these shifts. The right depth and keep your eyes on the right thing, that’s going to help us a lot.”

Jackson credited the Flames’ second half against Ole Miss on Nov. 6 with a renewed sense of confidence entering this matchup with a ranked team. The Rebels took advantage of explosive plays to race out to a 24-point halftime lead, but the defense played stronger in the second half and limited the Rebels to three points.

Ole Miss had 78 rushing yards in the first quarter and recorded 64 yards on the ground over the final three quarters.

Liberty boasts the nation’s 44th-ranked rushing defense at 134.4 yards per game, and that unit will be tested over the final two weeks of the regular season.

“There’s a lot of similarities to Army and Lafayette from a motion adjustment standpoint," Symons added. "Our guys are going to have to be locked in because we’re not just going to run one call. I think that’s what offenses want you to do is be vanilla and basic. We’ve got to be able to be multiple and give them different looks and fit structures and those things.”

