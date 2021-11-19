Off-week preparation allowed Liberty to get a head start on Louisiana

The trio of practices held during Liberty's off week allowed defensive coordinator Scott Symons to introduce principles and schemes for the regular-season finale against Army. He didn’t want to overlook No. 22 Louisiana. In fact, several of the same techniques needed to slow down Army would be used to prepare for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I think there is some good carryover for our guys, though, just as far as being able to check and make sure we’re on the same page and those sorts of things,” Symons said.
Louisiana’s offense is significantly more balanced than Army’s Flexbone triple-option attack, but both units utilize a similar amount of pre-snap shifts and motions. Those are designed to create confusion on the defensive fronts and prevent the players from staying in their assigned gaps.
“Whenever you set, they freeze and they kind of motion stuff,” defensive tackle Henry Chibueze said. “You’ve just got to be on top of your assignment and your key.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) boast one of the nation’s most balanced offenses. They average more than 200 yards rushing (201.2) and passing (218.9) per game, and are led by dynamic quarterback Levi Lewis.
Lewis has started since the end of his freshman season in 2017 and has accounted for nearly 9,400 yards of total offense, 81 total touchdowns, and has thrown 18 interceptions in 1,071 pass attempts.
“He is just a complete quarterback,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said of Lewis. “He’s throwing accurate balls, he’s got great athletic receivers, great tight ends — they play a lot of tight ends, they’re deep at that position — and he can use his legs when needed to be difficult to defend. He’s a really, really solid quarterback.”
Lewis doesn’t run as much as other dual-threat quarterbacks — he’s only run 254 times in 53 games — with a stable of running backs available.
Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson have rushed for 723 and 649 yards, respectively, and they have combined for 18 rushing touchdowns. Emani Bailey has added 310 yards and three scores on the ground. Louisiana, led by its running backs, racked up 407 rushing yards in a 35-14 win over the Flames on Sept. 7, 2019, at Cajun Field.
“Against a team like this, you’ve got to be so disciplined. ULL, I kind of compare it in some ways to an option-style offense just with the amount of motion and shifting, almost Wing T-esque,” Symons said. “They don’t do a lot as far as run game; they just do it really, really well. As soon as you’re not lined up in the right gap, as soon as you don’t handle a motion right, they’ve got two really, really good backs and they pop and they hurt you, and then the ability for Levi … to extend plays and then deliver the ball deep over the middle. They’ve hit about everybody they’ve played with at least one or two explosive touchdowns.”
Lewis doesn’t have a receiver who averages more than 34 receiving yards per game, but six receivers have catches of 40 yards or longer this season. Kyren Lacy and Michael Jefferson have three touchdowns apiece, and tight end John Stephens has caught three touchdowns as well. Those pre-snap motions and shifts tend to allow the tight ends to get lost in the confusion, and that leads to easy completions for Lewis.
“It’s going to be real important with our alignments and our depth,” linebacker Storey Jackson said. “Coach [Symons] put in a good gameplan for these tight ends and all these shifts. The right depth and keep your eyes on the right thing, that’s going to help us a lot.”
Jackson credited the Flames’ second half against Ole Miss on Nov. 6 with a renewed sense of confidence entering this matchup with a ranked team. The Rebels took advantage of explosive plays to race out to a 24-point halftime lead, but the defense played stronger in the second half and limited the Rebels to three points.
Ole Miss had 78 rushing yards in the first quarter and recorded 64 yards on the ground over the final three quarters.
Liberty boasts the nation’s 44th-ranked rushing defense at 134.4 yards per game, and that unit will be tested over the final two weeks of the regular season.
“There’s a lot of similarities to Army and Lafayette from a motion adjustment standpoint," Symons added. "Our guys are going to have to be locked in because we’re not just going to run one call. I think that’s what offenses want you to do is be vanilla and basic. We’ve got to be able to be multiple and give them different looks and fit structures and those things.”