Oklahoma State capitalizes on Liberty's miscues, advances in NCAA Tournament

OSU went back to that attacking philosophy in the second half with great dividends.

Darius McGhee, Kyle Rode and Keegan McDowell were saddled with foul trouble for most of the second half, and that forced McKay to mix and match his rotations to keep Liberty close as the Cowboys repeatedly attacked the rim and got to the line.

Oklahoma State spent most of the half shooting close to 50%, but tapered off down the stretch and finished shooting 11 for 27 during the final 20 minutes.

The Cowboys, though, thrived at the charity stripe by going 18 for 24 in the second half.

Cunningham made all six of his free throws in the final 2:55, and Oklahoma State went 8 for 8 from the charity stripe in the final three minutes.

“They really just put their head down; they drove it and they initiated the [contact] where they were the aggressor,” McKay said, “and we obviously got in foul trouble.”

Avery Anderson Oklahoma State with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Cunningham, held to one point in the first half, finished with 15. His 3-pointer, one of only three for OSU on Friday night, put the Cowboys ahead 65-56 with 1:42 remaining.