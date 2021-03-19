Oklahoma State capitalizes on Liberty's miscues, advances in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Ritchie McKay’s head dipped toward the Indiana Farmers Coliseum court and he hesitated to look up. The Liberty men’s basketball coach already knew what was transpiring on the other end as Oklahoma State was capitalizing on yet another Liberty miscue.
It was a recurring theme Friday evening. The Flames, one of the nation’s better teams in taking care of the basketball, allowed miscue after miscue to accumulate.
The Cowboys were more than willing to take advantage to seize control and not allow Liberty to regain momentum.
Cade Cunningham scored nine of fourth-seeded Oklahoma State’s final 11 points as the Cowboys defeated Liberty 69-60 and advanced to the Midwest Region’s second round.
The 13th-seeded Flames (23-6) committed a season-high 18 turnovers, and the No. 11 Cowboys (21-8) scored 18 points off those miscues.
Eleven of those points off turnovers came in the second half, including four key points that came during Liberty’s four-minute scoreless stretch in the later stages of the contest.
"It was the difference in the game,” McKay said.
Oklahoma State became one of the Big 12 Conference’s better teams during the second half of the regular season by attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line. The recipe allowed the Cowboys to rack up 10 NET Quad 1 victories and nine triumphs over teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
OSU went back to that attacking philosophy in the second half with great dividends.
Darius McGhee, Kyle Rode and Keegan McDowell were saddled with foul trouble for most of the second half, and that forced McKay to mix and match his rotations to keep Liberty close as the Cowboys repeatedly attacked the rim and got to the line.
Oklahoma State spent most of the half shooting close to 50%, but tapered off down the stretch and finished shooting 11 for 27 during the final 20 minutes.
The Cowboys, though, thrived at the charity stripe by going 18 for 24 in the second half.
Cunningham made all six of his free throws in the final 2:55, and Oklahoma State went 8 for 8 from the charity stripe in the final three minutes.
“They really just put their head down; they drove it and they initiated the [contact] where they were the aggressor,” McKay said, “and we obviously got in foul trouble.”
Avery Anderson Oklahoma State with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Cunningham, held to one point in the first half, finished with 15. His 3-pointer, one of only three for OSU on Friday night, put the Cowboys ahead 65-56 with 1:42 remaining.
“In the second half, he's a takeover-type player,” McKay said of Cunningham. “So we anticipated that and he got to the line, he saw it go in a little bit and made a big 3 there and led them to victory, which he's done a multitude of times this season.”
Elijah Cuffee led the Flames with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. McGhee and Chris Parker, Liberty’s leading scorers entering the game, finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively, but combined to shoot 7 for 23 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.
Liberty withstood Oklahoma State’s early second-half knockout attempt and trailed 50-47 following Parker’s three-point play with 9:59 remaining.
However, the Flames went more than four minutes without scoring. The stretch featured four turnovers and three missed shots, and the Cowboys responded with six points to extend the advantage to 56-47 on Keylan Boone’s second-chance basket with 6:14 left.
Cuffee, though, wouldn’t let the Flames go away quietly in his senior season.
The left-hander hit a 3 to trim the deficit to 56-50 and end the lengthy scoreless stretch.
Shiloh Robinson, who played major second-half minutes because of the Flames’ foul trouble, scored on a second-chance opportunity to cut the deficit to four points, then had a big defensive play that led to a pair of Parker free throws that cut the deficit to 58-54 with 3:12 remaining.
That is when Cunningham took over. He scored the next nine points for Oklahoma State, and those points helped keep OSU ahead as McGhee and Parker found the basket in a frantic effort to keep the deficit small.
Blake Preston, who was a focal point of Liberty’s offense in the first half, finished with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He grabbed seven rebounds.
Oklahoma State plays 12th-seeded Oregon State in Sunday’s second round. The Beavers (18-12) stunned fifth-seeded Tennessee 70-56.
The first half, which Liberty controlled and led 30-27 at intermission, was a precursor to the game’s conclusion. The Flames committed three miscues in their first four possessions and turned it over nine times in the opening 20 minutes.
However, Oklahoma State was unable to capitalize on those miscues and trailed for the final 13:53 of the first half.
The Flames gave Preston plenty of touches on the block in the first half — he took four of the team’s first six shots and scored the first four points for Liberty — and that opened up the perimeter for McGhee.
McGhee scored five straight points to give Liberty a 9-8 lead with 13:53 left in the opening half, and the Flames lead for the remainder of the stanza thanks to a 14-4 run that gave them an 18-12 advantage with 8:51 left.
Preston and McGhee combined for 17 first-half points and attempted 13 of the Flames’ 25 first-half shots.
Cunningham, a first-team All-American who is widely considered a potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, did not play the final 6:04 of the first half after picking up his second foul. He had one point and missed all five of his shots.
Anderson more than made up for Cunningham’s absence to close the first half. The guard scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and tallied the Cowboys’ final 10 points of the frame.