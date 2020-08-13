Oklahoma State's Gupta holds off LU's Yaun in U.S. Amateur Round of 32

Jonathan Yaun could sense his opportunity to strike and pull even with Aman Gupta at No. 16 Thursday in their Round of 32 match in the U.S. Amateur.
The Liberty University junior for the second day in a row used a 3-wood to drive the green on the par 4, leaving him with a 30-foot putt for eagle. Even if he missed that putt, he still had a chance for birdie and opportunity to win the hole.
Yaun, though, couldn’t capitalize, and Gupta didn’t give him another chance to pull all square.
Gupta, a standout from Oklahoma State, saved par at No. 17 and rolled in a challenging birdie putt at No. 18 to hold off Yaun 1 up and advance to the Round of 16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
“I learned a lot playing this last match today because I hit it good, I kind of gave him a few shots, and I still almost won,” Yaun said in a phone interview. “It was almost encouraging if I look at it that way. Even though I lost, I still could have won even with some mistakes.”
Gupta won back-to-back holes at Nos. 14 and 15 to take a 1 up lead, but Yaun forced Gupta to convert on key shots over the final three holes to secure the victory.
Gupta sank a 25-foot par putt at No. 17 to maintain his lead, and then he rolled in a difficult 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 No. 18 to secure the triumph over Yaun.
“He had to make it. He rolled it right in to win the match,” said Yaun, who had made his 4-foot putt for birdie before Gupta’s clutch putt at 18. “It came down to the 18th hole. I definitely kind of gave him a few shots coming in.”
Yaun overcame a 2 down deficit on the front nine by winning three straight holes — Nos. 8 through 10 — to take a 1 up lead.
Gupta’s 15-foot birdie putt at No. 8 trickled by the hole, which set up Yaun’s 10-footer for birdie.
“I was looking right down the gut, and I rolled it in with aggression to get to 1 down,” he said.
Yaun’s second shot at the par-5 ninth was 228 yards away, and he used a 6 iron to land 3 feet from the hole. Gupta couldn't convert on his eagle attempt, and Yaun calmly sank his eagle putt to move to all square.
Yaun birdied No. 10 to complete the three-hole swing.
“It was a huge momentum boost,” Yaun said.
Yaun opened the door for Gupta to get back into the match with a three-putt at No. 14.
Gupta made par at No. 14 to even things at all square, and then Yaun couldn't get up and down at the par-3 15th as Gupta again made par to take a 1 up lead.
That set up Yaun’s chance at No. 16 to regain momentum, but he was unable to convert after driving the green.
“That was the key factor of the whole day,” Yaun said. “At least I gave myself a chance and I didn’t take advantage of the birdie on No. 16.”
Yaun enjoyed a stellar week at Bandon Dunes, despite being an on-site alternate heading into the U.S. Amateur.
The Minneola, Florida, native said he was the 10th alternate in line for the 264-player field, and got the call on his drive from Lynchburg to Dulles International Airport that he was going to participate in the event.
Yaun took advantage of the opportunity. He finished 37th in stroke play and upset Georgia’s Davis Thompson, ranked No. 4 in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings, in Wednesday’s Round of 64.
“It was awesome. I don’t think it’s settled in yet because in my mind I just play one shot at a time,” Yaun said. “I don’t really focus on how good players are. The way I was swinging, I knew I needed to play one at a time and whatever would happen would happen.
“To finish strong like that, it gives me a lot of confidence and I’m very excited about hopefully getting to play this fall at Liberty University," he added. "If we don’t, then I’m going to definitely prepare for each day like I’m getting ready for the next one.”
