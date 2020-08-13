Oklahoma State's Gupta holds off LU's Yaun in U.S. Amateur Round of 32

Jonathan Yaun could sense his opportunity to strike and pull even with Aman Gupta at No. 16 Thursday in their Round of 32 match in the U.S. Amateur.

The Liberty University junior for the second day in a row used a 3-wood to drive the green on the par 4, leaving him with a 30-foot putt for eagle. Even if he missed that putt, he still had a chance for birdie and opportunity to win the hole.

Yaun, though, couldn’t capitalize, and Gupta didn’t give him another chance to pull all square.

Gupta, a standout from Oklahoma State, saved par at No. 17 and rolled in a challenging birdie putt at No. 18 to hold off Yaun 1 up and advance to the Round of 16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

“I learned a lot playing this last match today because I hit it good, I kind of gave him a few shots, and I still almost won,” Yaun said in a phone interview. “It was almost encouraging if I look at it that way. Even though I lost, I still could have won even with some mistakes.”

Gupta won back-to-back holes at Nos. 14 and 15 to take a 1 up lead, but Yaun forced Gupta to convert on key shots over the final three holes to secure the victory.