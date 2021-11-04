Ole Miss transfer Mathews providing steady, veteran presence for Flames

Bryce Mathews already had his mind made up of where he was going to transfer following the conclusion of the 2019 college football season. The Ole Miss offensive lineman entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, 2019, and it didn’t take him long to reach out to a former coach who was leading the newest Football Bowl Subdivision program.
“As soon as I entered the transfer portal, I knew the first place I wanted to look was Liberty,” Mathews revealed Wednesday about wanting to reconnect with Hugh Freeze. Freeze recruited Mathews to Ole Miss in 2016. “I had seen the success he had in his one year here at the time. Obviously knowing half the coaching staff, or whatever it was, it was a real easy connection. As soon as I was able to start talking to them, I wanted to reach out to them and see if we could get something worked out. Thank the Lord it worked out for me because I’ve loved my two years here and wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Mathews has provided a steady, veteran presence as the backup right tackle in his two seasons with the Flames. While Cooper McCaw has taken most of the snaps at the position, the dynamic Mathews brought to the program was more in helping continue to lay the foundation of the culture Freeze is building in his third season at the helm.
“I knew exactly what I was getting in Bryce and he knew the culture, and I obviously had great confidence regardless of his injuries that may limit him some,” Freeze said. “I just knew what he would bring to that locker room. He’s that type of kid and his family’s incredible people that are great Liberty fits. It was great for us to get him here for sure.”
Freeze, Mathews and five Liberty assistants are returning to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as visitors for Saturday’s noon kickoff against No. 15 Ole Miss.
Mathews played in 20 games for Ole Miss between the 2017 and 2019 seasons after he redshirted in the 2016 campaign. The 2016 season was Freeze’s last with the Rebels as he was forced to resign for violating the morals clause in his contract in the summer of 2017.
“It’s a very unique situation because I don’t think there’s many players who get to play against their alma mater,” Mathews said. He graduated with a degree in managerial finance from Ole Miss in 2019 and moved to Liberty as a graduate transfer. “I know we’ve got some coaches who are coaching against their alma mater. To actually get to play against them is a pretty unique opportunity.”
Mathews has played in all nine games so far this season for the Flames (7-2). He thought he suffered a significant injury when one of his knees was rolled up on in the season opener against Campbell, but he started the next week in place of McCaw at Troy.
“I was worried it was going to be more of a long-term thing. There was no structure damage. It was just a matter of soreness,” Mathews said of the knee injury. “Once that went away, it’s been feeling a lot better. I feel like I’ve been able to get back to feeling normal here these last few weeks.”
Freeze said Thursday there was a time in the summer that the staff wasn’t sure if Mathews was going to be “functional or not.”
Mathews underwent back surgery during his time at Ole Miss, and he said that contributed to only playing in five of the 11 games in 2020. He also revealed he tested positive for COVID last season, which also knocked him out of a couple of games.
“I knew that I wanted to finish what I started and I really have enjoyed my time here, enjoyed being around this group of guys and this team,” Mathews said. “We had a special year last year, so I wanted to follow up on that.”
Mathews is one of eight offensive linemen in the rotation who played significant snaps in 2020, and he initially envisioned his college playing time ending with a trip to a bowl game with the Flames.
He even admitted his plan was to attend Liberty for one year and then buy a ticket to Saturday’s game against the Rebels.
The NCAA elected to pause the eligibility clock for football players in the 2020 season, and Mathews decided to use the free year to return and get a chance to play in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium one more time.
This time it will be as a visitor against the Rebels (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference).
“This is one of the pluses [of the extra year], I guess is to get to go out there,” he said.
Fellow offensive linemen Tristan Schultz, Thomas Sargeant and Damian Bounds also elected to come back for the extra year.
Mathews’ father, Jason, played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Mathews ideally wants to follow in his father’s footsteps of playing professionally, but will use his managerial finance degree from Ole Miss and the MBA he earned from Liberty to find a job after his playing career is over.
He is taking graduate certificate classes in sports management this semester, which he said will diversify his background entering the workforce.
“The NFL would obviously be great. I think that’s everyone’s dream,” he said. “I’m very much prepared for that to not be an option. I’ve already started talking to people back home in Nashville, hopefully starting to get some job stuff lined up and we’ll see what happens.”