Ole Miss transfer Mathews providing steady, veteran presence for Flames

Bryce Mathews already had his mind made up of where he was going to transfer following the conclusion of the 2019 college football season. The Ole Miss offensive lineman entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, 2019, and it didn’t take him long to reach out to a former coach who was leading the newest Football Bowl Subdivision program.

“As soon as I entered the transfer portal, I knew the first place I wanted to look was Liberty,” Mathews revealed Wednesday about wanting to reconnect with Hugh Freeze. Freeze recruited Mathews to Ole Miss in 2016. “I had seen the success he had in his one year here at the time. Obviously knowing half the coaching staff, or whatever it was, it was a real easy connection. As soon as I was able to start talking to them, I wanted to reach out to them and see if we could get something worked out. Thank the Lord it worked out for me because I’ve loved my two years here and wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Mathews has provided a steady, veteran presence as the backup right tackle in his two seasons with the Flames. While Cooper McCaw has taken most of the snaps at the position, the dynamic Mathews brought to the program was more in helping continue to lay the foundation of the culture Freeze is building in his third season at the helm.