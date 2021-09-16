Palacios maintains shutout streak as Flames and Seahawks play to scoreless draw

Randi Palacios was one of the most dominant goalkeepers in the spring season for UConn. She has looked the part over the past four games for the Liberty women’s soccer team.
Palacios recorded three of her six saves in overtime Thursday night, helping the Flames hold off UNC Wilmington’s final attacks and finish with a 0-0 draw before 181 fans at Osborne Stadium.
The goalkeeper transferred to Liberty from UConn after being named the Big East co-defensive player of the year in the 2021 spring season. She posted a 0.40 goals against average and had six shutouts in 12 matches.
Palacios allowed six goals in the first three games but has not allowed a goal in a span of 400 minutes and 14 seconds. She has recorded 17 saves in that shutout span dating back to the Flames’ 5-2 win over Richmond on Sept. 2.
She has helped the Flames (4-3-1) post four consecutive shutouts against Delaware, Western Carolina, Longwood and UNCW (4-1-1). One of those shutouts, a 5-0 triumph over the Lancers last weekend, was a combined shutout with Rebekah Vine.
Palacios recorded two saves in a 3-minute span in the second overtime period against the Seahawks (4-1-1). The Flames did not record a shot on goal in the two overtime periods.