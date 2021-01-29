Parker comes to life in second half as Flames rally to top Jacksonville

Parker’s ability to finish around the rim and make open 3-pointers helped a stagnant offense find its life in the final moments Friday night.

Liberty shot 7 of 9 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 from the free throw line over the final seven minutes.

The Flames, prior to that run, shot 13 of 45 from the field and an abysmal 4 of 26 from 3-point range.

“We just couldn’t seem to knock them down, and part of that was Jacksonville’s defense,” McKay said. “I thought the ability to respond when your shot is not going in, I thought that was really important, and we did it on the defensive end.”

McGhee scored 12 points despite shooting 2 of 10 from 3-point range. His fadeaway jumper from just outside the lane with 4:41 remaining gave Liberty the lead for good at 43-42.

Parker capped the 13-0 run with a three-point play with 3:10 left.

Liberty had lost its first two Friday road games in ASUN play against Lipscomb and Stetson. The Flames were 1-2 in Friday games and 3-0 in the Saturday games of the back-to-back weekend series.