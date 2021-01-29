Parker comes to life in second half as Flames rally to top Jacksonville

Chris Parker has consistently provided the spark Liberty needs on the offensive end this season. The point guard, in his first season with the Flames after transferring from Division II Henderson State, has a knack for knowing when it is time to pick up the offensive production.
That instinct kicked in over the final seven minutes Friday night against Jacksonville.
Parker made his final six shots, scored 11 of his 18 points over that frame and sparked a game-defining run that lifted Liberty to a 59-54 victory over the Dolphins at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.
“He was huge. I think he had a great game tonight. He made the offense roll,” Liberty junior guard Darius McGhee said of Parker. “He was making plays, whether it was making a shot or making the right read or just touching the paint. Hats off to Chris.”
Parker scored all 18 of his points in the second half. His 3-pointer with 6:42 remaining sparked a 13-0 run that was extended to a 22-4 spurt and helped the Flames (13-5, 5-2 ASUN Conference) erase a nine-point deficit and claim their first Friday road victory in league play.
“Chris, he turned it around,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I don’t know if it was the 3 that sparked the run, but he and Darius getting to the rim a little bit I thought that helped our cause.”
Parker’s ability to finish around the rim and make open 3-pointers helped a stagnant offense find its life in the final moments Friday night.
Liberty shot 7 of 9 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 from the free throw line over the final seven minutes.
The Flames, prior to that run, shot 13 of 45 from the field and an abysmal 4 of 26 from 3-point range.
“We just couldn’t seem to knock them down, and part of that was Jacksonville’s defense,” McKay said. “I thought the ability to respond when your shot is not going in, I thought that was really important, and we did it on the defensive end.”
McGhee scored 12 points despite shooting 2 of 10 from 3-point range. His fadeaway jumper from just outside the lane with 4:41 remaining gave Liberty the lead for good at 43-42.
Parker capped the 13-0 run with a three-point play with 3:10 left.
Liberty had lost its first two Friday road games in ASUN play against Lipscomb and Stetson. The Flames were 1-2 in Friday games and 3-0 in the Saturday games of the back-to-back weekend series.
“We just knew that we had been struggling on Fridays, so the main focus was let’s go in, attack it head on first and not wait till Saturday,” Parker said.
Blake Preston finished with eight points and six rebounds and Kyle Rode added seven points and eight rebounds.
Tyreese Davis led the Dolphins (9-8, 3-4) with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Dontarius James, the team’s leading scorer, finished with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting.
James’ 3 with 6:59 remaining capped an 11-3 Jacksonville run that put the Dolphins ahead 42-33.
However, the Dolphins missed their next two shots, committed three turnovers, and the momentum shifted to Liberty for the remainder of the game.
JU shot 35.3% from the field.
“We’ve got to be more consistent on both ends of the court throughout the duration of the game, but it definitely is a bonus to get that, I guess, little burden off our back to not playing to how we’re expected to play on Friday nights,” McGhee said. “It was good to take care of business tonight.”