Parker, Flames set tone early in runaway victory over Kennesaw State

Chris Parker returned to the Liberty Arena court not long after Friday night’s narrow victory over Kennesaw State and spent an hour getting up shots with a student assistant. The Liberty senior point guard wasn’t going through the traditional catch-and-shoot drills or hoisting up 3-pointers; instead, he was focused on his touch around the basket and finishing off the dribble at the rim.
In Parker’s mind, he missed too many of those shots Friday against the Owls that could have helped the Flames win by a more comfortable margin than six points.
He made the most of his paint touches Saturday, and the rest of his teammates followed suit.
Parker, Darius McGhee and Liberty made a living inside early against Kennesaw State and then used a 3-point barrage in the second half to finish off a convincing 76-47 triumph and complete the weekend sweep of the Owls at Liberty Arena.
“Personally I missed a lot of gimmes and a lot of easy ones, and I think that kind of went for a lot of people, but mainly for me, I was just if I can get in the gym and get my touch going that I would be straight for today,” said Parker, who scored all 10 of his points in the first half and added three assists.
“I think we came with the right mindset just to finish strong and just to keep going.”
The Flames (11-4, 3-1 ASUN) got off to a fast start by scoring on 13 of their opening 16 possessions in building a double-digit lead, but the Owls (3-9, 0-4) stuck around thanks to Chris Youngblood and Spencer Rodgers.
The two combined for 26 of KSU’s 30 first-half points, and Youngblood’s two 3s in the final 90 seconds brought the Owls within six at halftime.
Liberty’s defense, though, took over in the second half.
Youngblood and Rodgers were held to two points and did not make a field goal on seven attempts over the final 20 minutes as the KSU offense became stagnant.
“Both of those players are two talented players and they made a lot of tough shots,” McGhee said of Youngblood and Rodgers. “To do what we did on them defensively … is what we want and what we see for ourselves each and every possession, regardless of who we play.”
McGhee led the Flames with 12 points. Blake Preston finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Jonathan Jackson and Keegan McDowell each scored eight points off the bench.
The Flames methodically pulled away in the second half by shooting 7 of 12 from 3-point range and executing on the defensive end for long stretches.
Kennesaw State began the second half with one made field goal in the opening six minutes, and then went a five-minute stretch without a point in the latter stages of the half as Liberty took a 72-41 lead with a little less than four minutes remaining.
“I just thought in the second half we kind of imposed our will on both ends of the floor,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said, “and I think it started with Elijah Cuffee. He was really, really special today defensively."
Kennesaw State shot 5 of 20 from the field in the second half, and finished the game shooting 31.9%.
“We certainly were really connected in the second half,” McKay said. “You could tell by the energy on the bench and the connectivity that our group was really locked in.”
Kennesaw State’s gameplan for both weekend contests was focused on not letting Liberty get clean looks from 3-point range. The Flames entered the series leading the nation in made 3-pointers, and the Owls made a concerted effort to prevent Liberty from getting clean looks from beyond the arc.
Liberty, which got off to a horrendous start offensively Friday evening, attacked the basket frequently in the first half Saturday and scored on 13 of its first 16 possessions in building a 27-13 lead.
The Flames attacked the vulnerable points of KSU’s defense by getting into the paint through guards Parker and McGhee, and that opened up looks for Preston and Shiloh Robinson around the rim.
Liberty led 36-30 at the half and scored 24 of its points in the paint.
“I think today we did a better job of executing the gameplan versus how they were guarding us,” McGhee said. “I think that just kind of opened up things on that end. I think we just did a better job of executing.”
The Flames finished the game with 40 points in the paint compared to 14 for KSU.
“We’re a program that just tries to take what we’re given,” McKay said. “I thought we did a much better job … especially in the second half of just being a little bit more patient and finding the right look.”