Parker, Flames set tone early in runaway victory over Kennesaw State

The Flames (11-4, 3-1 ASUN) got off to a fast start by scoring on 13 of their opening 16 possessions in building a double-digit lead, but the Owls (3-9, 0-4) stuck around thanks to Chris Youngblood and Spencer Rodgers.

The two combined for 26 of KSU’s 30 first-half points, and Youngblood’s two 3s in the final 90 seconds brought the Owls within six at halftime.

Liberty’s defense, though, took over in the second half.

Youngblood and Rodgers were held to two points and did not make a field goal on seven attempts over the final 20 minutes as the KSU offense became stagnant.

“Both of those players are two talented players and they made a lot of tough shots,” McGhee said of Youngblood and Rodgers. “To do what we did on them defensively … is what we want and what we see for ourselves each and every possession, regardless of who we play.”

McGhee led the Flames with 12 points. Blake Preston finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Jonathan Jackson and Keegan McDowell each scored eight points off the bench.

The Flames methodically pulled away in the second half by shooting 7 of 12 from 3-point range and executing on the defensive end for long stretches.