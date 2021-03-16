Parker, in seeking NCAA Tournament berth at Liberty, embraced his role in helping Flames' offense thrive

“For him to embrace a role that he came from at Henderson State, where he was the man, he took all the shots, but to embrace the role of, hey, I’ve got to be just as much of a distributor as I am a scorer, if not more, and I’ve got to play defense … in this system. That’s hard,” McKay said. McKay was named the District Three coach of the year Tuesday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

“He’s taken on that challenge and continued to improve, and we wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

Parker began the season in the Flames’ starting lineup and came off the bench only once during the 28-game campaign. The 6-foot-1 guard leads the team in assists with 97, is second in scoring at 10.3 points per game, and he’s shooting 46.2% from the field.

His contributions, though, go beyond the box score. His ability to dribble-penetrate and beat defenders has created not only easy scoring opportunities at the rim for him, but allowed Parker to find open teammates beyond the arc.

McKay and assistant coach Derek Johnston retooled the offense before the season to suit Parker’s strengths. The off-ball screeners and movement have allowed the Flames, who play at a more methodical pace, to be one of the nation’s most efficient teams.

