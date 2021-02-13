Parker's 3 key in Flames' rout of North Florida

Chris Parker, despite sitting on the Liberty bench, could tell North Florida was building some momentum midway through the second half. The Ospreys, out of sync for most of the opening 10 minutes of the final frame, were getting open looks from 3 and converting around the rim. The Flames’ healthy lead was beginning to evaporate.
That’s when Parker delivered what Flames coach Ritchie McKay aptly called “the knockout punch.”
Parker’s 3-pointer with five minutes remaining ignited a late-game run that allowed Liberty to secure an 80-60 victory Saturday evening at Liberty Arena, and it completed the weekend sweep for the Flames as the ASUN Conference regular season is winding down.
“They were starting to come back a little bit,” Parker explained, “and I just wanted to make sure they didn’t have any confidence and any momentum.”
Parker’s 3 sparked an 11-0 run that allowed the Flames (17-5, 8-2 ASUN) to extend a 10-point edge into a 77-56 advantage with 2:36 remaining.
The run spanned five possessions lasting 2 ½ minutes. Parker’s 3 was followed by Darius’ McGhee’s sixth 3 of the game. Shiloh Robinson scored in the paint and Jonathan Jackson capped the run with a corner 3 off Kyle Rode’s offensive rebound.
“I think the back-to-back 3s was huge,” Parker said. “It put us up and kind of gave us a little space to finish the game.”
Parker scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.
McGhee tallied 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. The junior guard made his first five shots and shot 7 of 9 from the field in the opening 20 minutes.
“We’re always fighting to get the best shot on offense,” McGhee said.
McGhee’s first-half scoring allowed the Flames to keep pace with the hot-shooting Ospreys (7-13, 5-5). UNF made eight of its first nine shots and led 21-20 following Carter Hendricksen’s basket with 12:37 remaining in the first half.
Liberty then used a 9-0 run spanning two minutes to take a 39-29 lead with 4:40 remaining, and McGhee capped his sizzling first half with his third buzzer-beating 3-pointer in four games to give the Flames a 44-36 halftime lead.
McGhee hit 3s to end the first half against Jacksonville on Jan. 30 and against Lancaster Bible College on Feb. 5.
“At halftime, it’s all instincts,” McGhee said. “You’re just reading what’s going on on the floor and trying to make a play.”
Rode had his second balanced game against UNF with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Robinson matched his career high with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting, and Elijah Cuffee finished with eight points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
“He’s just such an outstanding defensive player and really did a great job,” McKay said of Cuffee.
Cuffee was part of a Liberty defensive effort that turned the first-half offensive slugfest into more of a pace the Flames are accustomed to in the pack-line defense.
UNF, which shot 48% in the first half, was held to 34.5% shooting in the second half. The Ospreys shot 1 of 4 from the field to open the second half, and then went a five-minute stretch with only one made field goal as the Flames’ lead grew to 62-45.
“We just wanted to kind of take that confidence away from them and try to keep the lead,” Parker said of the team’s play to open the second half.
Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jose Placer had 11 points.
The Flames, winners of six in a row and nine of their last 10, remained tied in the loss column with Bellarmine in the ASUN regular-season race. The Knights completed the weekend sweep of North Alabama to reach 10 conference wins.
“We at least kept pace with Bellarmine,” McKay said. “Our pursuit is just to continue to prep on a daily basis. If we don’t get another [nonconference] game, we’ll prep for North Alabama on Friday and Saturday.”
Note: Liberty wore a special yellow warmup shirt with the initials “KS” before Saturday’s game. The shirts were worn in memory of Kendra Soucie, the late wife of Flames associate head coach Brad Soucie. Kendra Soucie died Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 49 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Yellow was her favorite color. “We’re going to honor her life and her legacy,” McKay said, adding his family has known the Soucie family for 26 years. “We would have done it during Coaches vs. Cancer weekend if we would have played at home. … [She] quite honestly had a really big impact on our basketball family’s life in a variety of ways.” Coaches vs. Cancer weekend was Jan. 25 through 31.