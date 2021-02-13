Parker's 3 key in Flames' rout of North Florida

“He’s just such an outstanding defensive player and really did a great job,” McKay said of Cuffee.

Cuffee was part of a Liberty defensive effort that turned the first-half offensive slugfest into more of a pace the Flames are accustomed to in the pack-line defense.

UNF, which shot 48% in the first half, was held to 34.5% shooting in the second half. The Ospreys shot 1 of 4 from the field to open the second half, and then went a five-minute stretch with only one made field goal as the Flames’ lead grew to 62-45.

“We just wanted to kind of take that confidence away from them and try to keep the lead,” Parker said of the team’s play to open the second half.

Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jose Placer had 11 points.

The Flames, winners of six in a row and nine of their last 10, remained tied in the loss column with Bellarmine in the ASUN regular-season race. The Knights completed the weekend sweep of North Alabama to reach 10 conference wins.

“We at least kept pace with Bellarmine,” McKay said. “Our pursuit is just to continue to prep on a daily basis. If we don’t get another [nonconference] game, we’ll prep for North Alabama on Friday and Saturday.”

Note: Liberty wore a special yellow warmup shirt with the initials “KS” before Saturday’s game. The shirts were worn in memory of Kendra Soucie, the late wife of Flames associate head coach Brad Soucie. Kendra Soucie died Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 49 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Yellow was her favorite color. “We’re going to honor her life and her legacy,” McKay said, adding his family has known the Soucie family for 26 years. “We would have done it during Coaches vs. Cancer weekend if we would have played at home. … [She] quite honestly had a really big impact on our basketball family’s life in a variety of ways.” Coaches vs. Cancer weekend was Jan. 25 through 31.

