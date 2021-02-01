Perimeter shot becomes another element in Baker's development

Makaela Kestner, out of the corner of her eyes, saw Ashtyn Baker heading toward the right corner on a fastbreak opportunity midway through the second quarter of Liberty’s Sunday game against Jacksonville. Kestner snapped a quick left-handed pass to Baker, who had a myriad of options she could make in a split-second.
Baker, in her three previous seasons, would have made three different decisions: She would attack the basket for a chance to either get a layup or chance to go to the free-throw line, dribbled in a few feet and pulled up for a mid-range jumper, or found a trailing teammate for either an open 3-pointer or drive to the rim.
In this particular moment, Baker didn’t hesitate. The senior set her feet and confidently unleashed a 3 that swished through the net and gave the Flames a seven-point lead that steadily grew in a 26-point rout.
Baker has shown steady growth in her time at Liberty. She is more confident attacking the basket, can play under control while leading the offense at a break-neck speed, and continues to find ways to get her teammates involved.
This season, her perimeter shot has become a weapon for a team that is riding an 11-game winning streak and sits in first place in the ASUN Conference standings.
“She came in with great athleticism and solid skill,” Liberty assistant coach Andy Bloodworth said, “and she’s really worked hard on her outside shot over the years, so that’s obviously expanded, and she’s shooting the ball tremendously well right now with a lot of confidence. That’s obviously great for her individually as well as the team because it’s been helping us out a lot.”
The 5-foot-6 guard currently has career highs in scoring (12.9 points per game), field-goal percentage (47.7%) and 3-point percentage (42.2%) in helping Liberty (12-3, 8-0 ASUN) cruise through the first half of league play.
Though, don’t call her a go-to scorer.
“I wouldn’t even think of myself in that role,” she explained. “We have so many girls that can take on that role at any given time. … I think that’s what makes us such a good team.”
Baker has been particularly potent during the third quarter this season with 46.6% of her scoring (90 of 193) coming in the third quarter.
Baker tallied 33.3% of her scoring in the third quarter last season, and most of those scoring binges came in ASUN play.
“Her athleticism and her mid-range pull-up game have always been a huge strength, and it still is,” Bloodworth said.
Baker’s growth this season can be traced back to the 2020 spring and summer that will mainly be remembered for the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She remained in Lynchburg instead of returning to her hometown of Nesbit, Mississippi, and completed her major in exercise science. She needed an internship to complete the major and spent those months as an intern under women’s basketball strength and conditioning coach Solomon Tat.
Baker had to do the required tasks that come with an internship — log what she and Tat did on a daily basis, chronicle what she learned and complete case studies for her major. There also were the arduous tasks such as vacuuming the massive weight room in the Liberty Athletics Center and cleaning the weights, but Baker took that in stride.
Though, there were elements of the internship that aided Baker’s development as a basketball player. Tat taught her different exercise movements that revolved around power, speed and strength, and Baker applied those to her conditioning drills.
“I had a blast. I would be in there all day just working out,” Baker said. “I could come to the gym when I wanted to. I obviously had my own separate ball and had to wipe it down and stuff because of all the COVID stuff. It was very convenient. I enjoyed my time.”
Baker explained learning those extra movements helped her advance in her development, and she was well ahead of her teammates when they returned to campus in mid-June.
“I felt the best I ever had in the fall, just health-wise and strength-wise,” she said.
However, a freak accident in September nearly cost Baker all of the gains she made in the spring and summer.
Baker, in a practice, was coming off a screen when she hit a wet spot on the court. Her right knee slipped out from under her and her left knee, in an effort to stabilize her body, bent the wrong way. She partially tore her MCL and was out for 2 ½ months.
“It was definitely a humbling moment that, hey, it’s not guaranteed,” she said. “I ended up being able to be back for the first game [Nov. 25 at Ohio]. I was still limited even in the first few games. I was only allowed 15-20 minutes because my first week back was maybe three weeks before the first game. It was definitely a transition.”
Baker didn’t regress much during her recovery period. She scored in double figures in five of the Flames’ seven nonconference games, and her perimeter shooting steadily improved as she gained more and more confidence in her left knee.
She shot 6 of 16 from 3-point range in the season’s first five games, and is shooting 44% (21 for 48) from beyond the arc ever since.
“I think she’s one of those players, she wants to do whatever it takes to be successful as a team and obviously play her best because she’s one of her strongest critics as well,” Bloodworth said.