Perimeter shot becomes another element in Baker's development

Baker had to do the required tasks that come with an internship — log what she and Tat did on a daily basis, chronicle what she learned and complete case studies for her major. There also were the arduous tasks such as vacuuming the massive weight room in the Liberty Athletics Center and cleaning the weights, but Baker took that in stride.

Though, there were elements of the internship that aided Baker’s development as a basketball player. Tat taught her different exercise movements that revolved around power, speed and strength, and Baker applied those to her conditioning drills.

“I had a blast. I would be in there all day just working out,” Baker said. “I could come to the gym when I wanted to. I obviously had my own separate ball and had to wipe it down and stuff because of all the COVID stuff. It was very convenient. I enjoyed my time.”

Baker explained learning those extra movements helped her advance in her development, and she was well ahead of her teammates when they returned to campus in mid-June.

“I felt the best I ever had in the fall, just health-wise and strength-wise,” she said.

However, a freak accident in September nearly cost Baker all of the gains she made in the spring and summer.