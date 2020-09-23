Pierre, relegated to scout team in 2019, matures and becomes leader on Liberty defense

There was a sense on the visiting sideline early in the third quarter this past weekend at Houchens-Smith Stadium that momentum was slipping away. All indications pointed at Western Kentucky seizing control and taking over against Liberty.
The Flames’ offense retook the field and began a methodical drive. All eyes were focused there to see what Malik Willis had in store.
On the sidelines and out of focus from the crowd, the Liberty defense was rallying around the voices of defensive captains JaVon Scruggs and Aaron Pierre. Scruggs, already a vocal leader, had the respect of the unit — but Pierre’s words were being heard loud and clear by his teammates. They heard the passion and the hunger. There was no questioning his desire to go back on the field and get a defensive stop.
Pierre, a redshirt junior, has come a long way from being relegated to the scout team for the entire 2019 campaign. He has transformed into a mature leader named a captain and starter for the Flames’ opener at Western Kentucky.
“It means a lot. Those are some of the things you dream about as a kid,” Pierre said Wednesday. “I just want to give credit to all my teammates. They were the ones who pushed me every day, got me better, held me accountable through this whole time. When Coach [Hugh] Freeze told me the news, I was more thankful for him giving me the opportunity and once again my teammates for being with me the whole time.”
Pierre’s role on the team came as an unexpected surprise following a season in which Freeze and his staff felt the Tampa, Florida, native did not display the body language or initiative to be on the active roster.
Freeze admitted earlier this week he felt Pierre’s body language was awful and didn’t think he cared about being on the roster. “I was hopeful he might transfer or something, you know,” the coach revealed.
Something changed between the conclusion of the 2019 season and the beginning of spring practice that caught the attention of Freeze and defensive coordinator Scott Symons.
Pierre carried himself upright. He attacked the abbreviated practice session with vigor and determination to be noticed by the coaching staff in a thin linebacker corps.
“I think it came down to really just two things,” Pierre explained. “That was understanding the situations that were happening in my life that I couldn’t control, I can’t let those things control my attitude. Coming in every day with my teammates, they really lifted me up and I was able to correct my body language, and was given the opportunity in the spring by Coach Symons to get out there and be able to make some plays. Since then, it’s just been a whole new person for me from last year to this time right now.”
Pierre was widely considered a rising star on the Liberty defense and expected to compete for playing time with Solomon Ajayi, Brandon Tillmon and Amarii Jenkins in 2019.
He played in every 2018 game and received his first career start in a Week 2 contest at Army when then-defensive coordinator Robert Wimberly played a 4-3 scheme with Pierre starting at Spur.
The move allowed Pierre to play closer to the line of scrimmage after he was initially brought into the program as a safety.
“That game especially helped a lot,” he said. “That was really my first time going play-for-play against linemen every time. I had to adjust really quickly. I think the first play of the game I was put on my back, and I just looked to the sidelines and was like, ‘Coach, I got you the rest of the game.’ I think it did help me. It did help me become more physical and be able to come down.”
Pierre had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2018. But he was unable to build on that production because his focus was drawn to things he described as being out of his control off the field. He allowed those situations to impact how he carried himself and acted in practice.
The end result was zero playing time in a campaign in which the Flames made their first bowl appearance and defeated Georgia Southern to win the Cure Bowl.
“It was a hard time, for sure. … It was difficult,” Pierre said. “My teammates and my family kept encouraging me, kept telling me it was going to pass over and you’ll get through it. Just go every day with the right mindset and it ended up working out.”
Pierre credited teammates Michael Bollinger, Chris Barrett, Frank Boyd, Kimani Donaldson, Khaleb Coleman and DJ Stubbs for having a big impact on his life since his arrival on campus and during the season in which he did not play.
He said his initial mindset upon learning he was on the scout team was to not transfer and focus on academics and make sure he earned his degree from Liberty. Once the 2019 season concluded, he took the lessons taught to him by his teammates and began applying them to how he carried himself on the field to earn the opportunity to be back on the active roster.
“I think the biggest thing is Aaron’s focus and how he’s grown up as a man off the field, so you’ve seen how it’s affected him on the field,” Symons said. “He’s gotten focused on growing up, growing in his faith, controlling what he can control, how he’s dealt with adversity off the field. I think he’s just really matured, and he’s a completely different person than when we got here. I think because of that, obviously, he’s had some success on the field.”
Pierre finished the game at WKU with four solo tackles, and Symons credited Pierre’s hustle on a third-down play to helping the Liberty defense stay in the game.
Pierre was awarded the defense’s hustle award for his performance against the Hilltoppers. He played the majority of the snaps at Will linebacker in his first extended playing time since Dec. 1, 2018, against Norfolk State.
“It was a great honor for me to send him out as one of the captains Saturday. He’s earned that right,” Freeze said. “I think he’s a much more mature kid than I gave him credit for. I’m really, really happy that it worked out this way.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!