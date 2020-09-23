Pierre, relegated to scout team in 2019, matures and becomes leader on Liberty defense

He played in every 2018 game and received his first career start in a Week 2 contest at Army when then-defensive coordinator Robert Wimberly played a 4-3 scheme with Pierre starting at Spur.

The move allowed Pierre to play closer to the line of scrimmage after he was initially brought into the program as a safety.

“That game especially helped a lot,” he said. “That was really my first time going play-for-play against linemen every time. I had to adjust really quickly. I think the first play of the game I was put on my back, and I just looked to the sidelines and was like, ‘Coach, I got you the rest of the game.’ I think it did help me. It did help me become more physical and be able to come down.”

Pierre had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2018. But he was unable to build on that production because his focus was drawn to things he described as being out of his control off the field. He allowed those situations to impact how he carried himself and acted in practice.

The end result was zero playing time in a campaign in which the Flames made their first bowl appearance and defeated Georgia Southern to win the Cure Bowl.