Pitching the focal point for Liberty and Duke heading into Knoxville Regional opener

The Blue Devils have thrived against some of the ACC’s best pitching. They have won 12 straight games and topped four NCAA Tournament teams (Florida State, Miami, Virginia and North Carolina State) to win the ACC tournament title.

“They’re about as hot a team as you can find in the country right now,” Jackson said. “That’s going to pose a challenge because with that comes some confidence and some moxie. I had a chance to watch them [Sunday] against N.C. State, and you could tell the dynamic of that dugout there.”

Jackson didn’t hide his excitement earlier in the week knowing DeLaite was set to open the Knoxville Regional. The southpaw, named one of six finalists for the National Pitcher of the Year Award on Wednesday, became the fifth All-American in program history Thursday when he was named third-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball.

The ASUN Conference pitcher of the year sports an 11-1 record and 1.98 ERA. He has thrown five complete games in 15 starts and hasn’t lost since his second appearance of the season at then-No. 10 TCU in late February.

Dylan Cumming (4-2, 5.30) likely will start the second game of the regional, and Jackson is optimistic freshman Trey Gibson will be available to start a potential third game.