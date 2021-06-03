Pitching the focal point for Liberty and Duke heading into Knoxville Regional opener

Liberty and Duke have developed a strong rivalry since the 2013 season when Amherst County native Chris Pollard took over the Blue Devils program. The teams meet at least once or twice during the regular season, and those midweek matchups tend to produce dramatic finishes.
What is missing in those games are the aces who shine during the important weekend series against either high-caliber RPI opponents or conference foes.
The Flames and Blue Devils are turning to their aces Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, when they meet to open the Knoxville Regional.
“From a pitching standpoint, it’s a lot different look, for sure,” Flames coach Scott Jackson said.
Liberty (39-14) is projected to send ace Trevor DeLaite out for the noon first pitch in a game that will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Duke (32-20) has not announced a probable starter but could throw weekend starters Cooper Stinson, Luke Fox or Jack Carey.
Stinson and Fox pitched the Blue Devils’ final two games of the ACC Tournament, and Jackson felt the Flames could see Carey (4-2, 4.41) in the regional opener.
Carey transitioned into Duke’s Friday starter for the final three series of the regular season.
“When you have weekend starters out there, it shortens the bullpen,” Jackson said. “It’s not like a midweek game where you think maybe the midweek starter is limited, if you will, to be available for the weekend.”
The Blue Devils have thrived against some of the ACC’s best pitching. They have won 12 straight games and topped four NCAA Tournament teams (Florida State, Miami, Virginia and North Carolina State) to win the ACC tournament title.
“They’re about as hot a team as you can find in the country right now,” Jackson said. “That’s going to pose a challenge because with that comes some confidence and some moxie. I had a chance to watch them [Sunday] against N.C. State, and you could tell the dynamic of that dugout there.”
Jackson didn’t hide his excitement earlier in the week knowing DeLaite was set to open the Knoxville Regional. The southpaw, named one of six finalists for the National Pitcher of the Year Award on Wednesday, became the fifth All-American in program history Thursday when he was named third-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball.
The ASUN Conference pitcher of the year sports an 11-1 record and 1.98 ERA. He has thrown five complete games in 15 starts and hasn’t lost since his second appearance of the season at then-No. 10 TCU in late February.
Dylan Cumming (4-2, 5.30) likely will start the second game of the regional, and Jackson is optimistic freshman Trey Gibson will be available to start a potential third game.
Gibson (7-4, 3.32) has not pitched since a four-inning outing May 16 at Kennesaw State. Jackson said he was going to get Gibson on the mound Wednesday to see if he is ready to pitch in a live game.
“Very optimistic that he’s going to be available for the regional,” Jackson said.
Liberty boasts the No. 10-ranked team ERA (3.44) and is ranked eighth in hits allowed per nine innings (7.42).
Duke has not seen any of the Flames’ three weekend starters (DeLaite and Cumming are graduate transfers from Maine and Chicago State, respectively), while Liberty previously has faced Fox and Stinson in midweek games.
Fox started both of this season’s matchups against the Flames, but pitched 2 2/3 and three innings, respectively, in the victories. Stinson’s outings against Liberty in 2019 were limited to two innings or less.
“We’ve seen what they have,” Flames third baseman Trey McDyre said. “Even though they’re hot right now, anything can happen in a regional. Being a 3 seed is perfectly fine with us and we’re ready to beat every team that we have to beat in order to keep moving along.”
Pollard, who has Duke in a regional for the fourth time in six seasons, has developed a reputation for developing strong weekend pitching to keep the Blue Devils in contention in the deep ACC.
Stinson, a junior, has been a staple in Duke’s weekend rotation since his arrival on campus. Carey, a fellow junior, developed into a weekend arm this season. Sophomore Henry Williams and Fox, a freshman, were thrust into starting roles this season.
The Blue Devils, with their myriad of arms, have recorded 18 strikeouts in two games this season. They also handed Liberty its first shutout loss of the season on April 20 at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
“Chris Pollard does a remarkable job, maybe the best in the country, of getting his teams to play their best baseball down the stretch here,” Jackson said. “ … There are some things that he does with his guys to really have them stay with it and do some things that get them to where they are at this point in the year.”