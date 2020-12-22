Poole, walk-on turned scholarship player, helped solidify Liberty linebacker corps

One second hadn’t even elapsed following Carl Poole Jr.’s interception when pandemonium took over on the Liberty sideline. TreShaun Clark led the charge and was one of the first players to mob Poole as the linebacker made his way off the field against Western Carolina on Nov. 14.
Tim Kidd-Glass, who raised his right arm into the air and pointed his index finger up toward the sky in celebration during Poole’s interception return, quickly caught up to the feel-good moment.
The three Danville natives were joined on the sideline by Poole’s twin brother, Carlos, and they relived the interception on the sidelines whenever the offense was on the Williams Stadium turf.
It was a moment Carl Poole soaked in. He envisioned being on this stage when he was developing into a force at George Washington High School in Danville.
The path he took, though, wasn’t a straight shot north on U.S. 29 from Danville to Lynchburg. He and his brother started at another Division I program, transferred before even suiting up there, and had to work their way onto the Liberty roster, with no guarantees being given to them.
Poole’s hard work was rewarded with a scholarship before the season kicked off, and being surrounded by his family — Clark and Kidd-Glass are both first cousins — following his first career interception made this particular moment all the more special.
“It was just amazing. It’s an amazing experience to be out there with my family,” Poole said after the victory over WCU. “It’s nothing but God just to have us out there playing together.”
Poole has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Flames (9-1) this season. He has served as Anthony Butler’s backup at middle linebacker for nine of the 10 games, and the lone game he did not play was because of COVID protocols against Virginia Tech on Nov. 7.
Poole’s emergence has allowed a thin linebacker corps to make it through the season without major issues heading into Saturday’s Cure Bowl against No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0). Sure, Butler and weakside linebacker Aaron Pierre have played the majority of the snaps, but Poole was able to step up later in the season and give Butler a needed respite.
Poole, a redshirt freshman, has posted 23 tackles (12 solo), 1.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. He had a career performance against Western Carolina with the interception, plus a forced fumble and fumble recovery on the same play.
Poole started the Flames’ final two games of the regular season against North Carolina State and UMass.
“The more and more reps he’s gotten, the better I think he’s played and more consistently he’s played, and that’s really the key for him. I think this was a really big game [Western Carolina] for him just from an overall production standpoint,” defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scott Symons said, citing Poole’s production against WCU in only 17 snaps played.
“I think that’s big for his confidence going forward as well as my confidence in him.”
The Poole brothers’ college journey began at Old Dominion. They signed as preferred walk-ons in February 2019, and Carl Poole even posted photos of him sporting ODU’s all-white uniform on his Twitter account that summer. (They each had reported scholarship offers from FCS programs Hampton and Norfolk State and Division II Virginia State.)
However, the two decided to look to play closer to home, and that’s when Liberty came into focus.
Clark had already signed and was on campus when they reached out to him. They asked him questions about the coaching staff and what it would take to make the roster as walk-ons.
“I had been on the team for a couple of months. I think either it was either Carl or Los that contacted me and they were like, 'We’re thinking about committing here.' And they were like, ‘Is there ,nything you can do just to talk to the coaches to let them know we want to go here?’” Clark said. " … I was just trying to help them get in here. I was like, 'Whatever I can do, I’ll help you guys because I’d love to have my family here with me.'”
Symons met with Carl Poole in the Williams Stadium press box (the coaches’ makeshift offices while the Liberty Football Center was being renovated) and watched his high school game film. Symons said Poole was the type of “see ball, get ball” player, and noticed he had raw potential that really hadn’t been tapped into during his high school days.
It didn’t take long for Symons to give the green light on bringing in Carl Poole, and Carlos Poole wasn’t far behind.
The two enrolled in classes in early August 2019, and Kidd-Glass soon joined after transferring from North Carolina State.
Kidd-Glass and Carl Poole played on the same GW varsity team when Kidd-Glass was a senior, so he already knew the type of player Poole was on the field.
“Being able to play with Carl some then, I always knew Carl was going to be where he’s at now,” Kidd-Glass said.
Poole saw action in two games on special teams in 2019 while his brother began the transition from being a quarterback at GW to a wide receiver at the college level.
Carl Poole, though, stood out to the coaching staff when the team began training camp in August. He worked his way up the depth chart at middle linebacker and became a bonafide backup to Butler, who was in his first season at the program after transferring from Charlotte.
The dedication and hard work led to coach Hugh Freeze awarding Poole a scholarship before the Flames’ season opener at Western Kentucky.
“You have great joy to see that,” Freeze said. “No. 1, he’s a great kid and has a great family. The sacrifice they made to send their kids to Liberty because they believe in our vision and mission was huge and a sacrifice for them. He earned the scholarship.
“It’s been really, really fun to watch not only his development but us being able to reward not only him but his family because of what he’s put into it. It’s good to start seeing him have success.”
The Poole brothers shared a lengthy hug after the scholarship was awarded. Carl Poole let the tears flow as he soaked in the magnitude of his accomplishment, a walk-on being placed on scholarship less than one year after arriving at a new program.
“There’s just really one answer for that: It’s all God. Really it is,” Poole said. “I prayed and talked to Him every day. He answered my prayers.”
Clark said he was emotional that day to see his cousin, someone he didn’t get to play alongside in high school while living in Florida, be rewarded for the hours he put in to becoming a reliable player the coaching staff could depend on in any situation.
Kidd-Glass felt the same way, even after only playing alongside Poole for one season.
“To see all the hard work he’s put in, see the trials and tribulations that he’s been through, and then see where he’s at right now, it’s remarkable,” Kidd-Glass said. “I always knew that he had it in him because he always had it in him, as well as his brother. Just to have him out there making plays and doing what he do, it’s no surprise to me because he always had that him in. We’re just here to keep growing up with him and keep putting God first and keep doing what we’re doing.”