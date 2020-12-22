Poole, walk-on turned scholarship player, helped solidify Liberty linebacker corps

“It’s been really, really fun to watch not only his development but us being able to reward not only him but his family because of what he’s put into it. It’s good to start seeing him have success.”

The Poole brothers shared a lengthy hug after the scholarship was awarded. Carl Poole let the tears flow as he soaked in the magnitude of his accomplishment, a walk-on being placed on scholarship less than one year after arriving at a new program.

“There’s just really one answer for that: It’s all God. Really it is,” Poole said. “I prayed and talked to Him every day. He answered my prayers.”

Clark said he was emotional that day to see his cousin, someone he didn’t get to play alongside in high school while living in Florida, be rewarded for the hours he put in to becoming a reliable player the coaching staff could depend on in any situation.

Kidd-Glass felt the same way, even after only playing alongside Poole for one season.

“To see all the hard work he’s put in, see the trials and tribulations that he’s been through, and then see where he’s at right now, it’s remarkable,” Kidd-Glass said. “I always knew that he had it in him because he always had it in him, as well as his brother. Just to have him out there making plays and doing what he do, it’s no surprise to me because he always had that him in. We’re just here to keep growing up with him and keep putting God first and keep doing what we’re doing.”

