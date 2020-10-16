Poplar Grove, Liberty to host 2025 NCAA Division I men's golf regional

“It was definitely a joint effort,” Mast said.

Mast added Liberty is hosting a collegiate event next year, and he hopes the course can build on the announcement to host bigger events in the future, like the State Open of Virginia that is leaving Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke after a seven-year run.

The Virginia State Golf Association will get its first look at renovated Poplar Grove Saturday and Sunday with the 55th VSGA Four-Ball Championship.

The 106-player field features locals such as Connor Burgess, Isaac Simmons, Ryan Stinnett, Marshall Tinsley, Adam Marshall and Colton King. Some of the state’s top amateurs Mark Lawrence Jr., Justin Young and Jordan Utley also are slated to play.

“We’re pretty excited,” Mast said.

The Four-Ball Championship was originally slated to be held May 16 and 17, but was postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The fall date is ideal for the bentgrass tract that Mast said “has made great strides coming back the last two months.”

“I definitely think the course has made great strides since a tough summer,” he added.

The greens are firm and fast, which Mast said is what he wants for a championship event.