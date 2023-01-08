Post play, defense allow Liberty to cruise to win over Jacksonville

The first quarter unfolded in an almost clockwork fashion Sunday afternoon for the Liberty women’s basketball team.

Get a defensive stop, find Mya Berkman in the post for an easy layup. Get another stop, work the ball around on offense and find Jordan Bailey open for a short jumper or a finish in the paint.

It was a process repeated frequently over the opening 10 minutes.

As simple as it sounds, it looked even easier on the court for Liberty to methodically dissect Jacksonville’s defensive pressure on the perimeter and cruise to an 81-66 win before 750 fans at Liberty Arena.

“Moving the ball and finding the best shot — not just a good shot, but the best shot — it’s very fun to play that way, and share the love,” Bailey said after finishing with 14 points and four rebounds. “Everyone’s touching the ball, everyone’s getting to score a little bit. I think that’s the most fun basketball, in my opinion.”

The Flames (8-6, 2-1 ASUN Conference) didn’t let Jacksonville dictate the tempo in the opening stanza. It led to Liberty getting the ball to the post players, who took advantage against the smaller JU post players.

Berkman scored nine straight points to spark a 19-0 run to end the first quarter and give the Flames a 25-4 lead.

Jacksonville (7-6, 1-2) entered the contest leading the ASUN with 10.4 steals per game, a number predicated on the Dolphins being able to score and set up a full-court press.

“We really were patient and kind of slowed down our game a little bit,” Bailey said.

The Flames shot 9 of 16 from the field and turned the ball over only twice in the opening quarter. Berkman’s production in the post led to the sizzling opening 10 minutes.

“I’m very pleased with how we moved the ball, took care of the ball and consequently ended up getting some good shots,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “I think Mya was very important with that because we were trying to get the ball inside and they were not doubling in. They were keeping their pressure on the outside while she was able just to dominate in a one-on-one fashion on the inside. Then once they started collapsing, we moved the ball and continued to move the ball.”

The Flames shot 50% from the field for the game and held advantages in both points off turnovers (19-12) and points in the paint (40-28).

Berkman finished with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. She pulled down five rebounds one game after securing a career-high 17.

“Just being able to take care of the ball and get a good look really helps us out and gives us a chance to rebound and make the shot,” she said. “It’s just really nice that we were able to clean it up and start to take care of the ball.”

Bella Smuda finished with 15 points and a team-best eight rebounds off the bench. Pien Steenbergen added 11 points and four rebounds.

Berkman and Bailey softened JU’s interior defense for Smuda, who shot 7 of 13 from the field and added three blocked shots.

“We were able to establish an inside presence first and then be able to move the ball,” Green said. “That was critical.”

DeShari Graham led JU with 15 points. Shynia Jackson and Zaria Blake scored 12 points apiece.

The Dolphins shot 1 of 13 from the field in the first quarter, but shot nearly 50% (21 of 43) over the final three quarters.

They forced seven of Liberty’s 14 turnovers in the fourth quarter after Green took out his starters and put the second- and third-string players into the game.

In fact, only two starters (Bailey and Dee Brown) played more than 20 minutes.

Liberty led by as many as 29 points midway through the third quarter.

“They’re not going to give up; Jacksonville’s not going to give up. They’re a better ball club than what they showed today,” Green said. “We shot the ball really well and played really good defense early.”