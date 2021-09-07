Prairie View A&M transfer Jackson makes strong first impression for Flames

Storey Jackson properly introduced himself to Liberty fans Saturday night on Campbell’s second offensive drive. The transfer linebacker, in his first game with the Flames, was the only defender standing between Camels dual-threat quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and a big gain off the left side. Jackson squared his shoulders and delivered a strong tackle to limit Williams to a gain of 1 yard.
“It felt great being back out there with my guys,” Jackson said Tuesday.
Jackson, who arrived on campus in the summer, got the start at Will linebacker in the Flames’ 48-7 triumph over the Camels.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Jackson finished second on the team with six tackles, four of which were solo stops, and he showcased his ability to run sideline-to-sideline while mixing it up around the line of scrimmage.
“I thought he played really hard, I thought he was really physical, I thought he was around the ball, and I think he’s got a lot of upside,” defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scott Symons said. “We’ve just got to keep doing a better job of coaching him and developing him and bringing him along in the system.”
Jackson was a late addition to the roster after playing in the spring FCS season with Prairie View A&M. He posted a whopping 50 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks while only appearing in three of Prairie View’s four games.
The high level of production landed Jackson on a pair of All-America teams. He was a first-team nod by HERO Sports and landed on the STATS second team.
Jackson had the option to play another season at the college level because of the NCAA’s blanket waiver to allow football players in the 2020-21 season an extra year of eligibility, and he had to quickly decide whether to return to Prairie View or enter the transfer portal.
He elected to enter the transfer portal, and that’s when his lifelong friendship with Duron Lowe came into focus.
Lowe transferred to Liberty from UTEP and arrived on campus as a midyear enrollee.
He and Jackson grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and Lowe put in a good word with the coaching staff once Jackson’s name was in the portal.
“It was a short process just because of the time period, but really it was a long process and a stressful one, too. I just tried to take my time and narrow it down,” Jackson said. “ … Once they found out about me, they started hitting me up and started creating a relationship. I chose here.”
Jackson described his transfer to Liberty as a “business decision.” He factored in the exposure the football program would receive because of Flames coach Hugh Freeze, star quarterback Malik Willis and other players with the same goals of playing in the NFL.
“It’s a perfect fit,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he arrived in Lynchburg two weeks before the end of summer workouts so he could begin working out with his new teammates and start learning the defensive schemes.
He has been paired with freshman Ahmad Walker to give the Flames’ starting group a mix of youthful energy (Walker) and experience (Jackson), with both linebackers providing explosive play.
Walker has been described by Symons as an “alpha dog,” while Jackson adds a veteran presence who prides himself on leading by example.
“He’s an excellent addition to the team. He plays hard, … he’s physical, he’s fast, he sees and he reacts the right way,” rover JaVon Scruggs said of Jackson. “If he knows something’s coming, he’s going to let you know. That’s the type of player I like playing behind because I know that if something slips through the cracks, he can be there for me and he can tell me what to do.
“He’s come in as a fast, violent, physical player. He’s a great addition to put him out there on the weak side of the ball and have him right beside a freshman linebacker in Ahmad.”
Jackson said he felt comfortable with the communication among the defensive players during training camp, and he said the opening game helped the chatter grow stronger.
There are things he needs to improve on, admitting it feels like “I’m just getting my feet wet” in learning the signs from the sidelines and how his teammates play.
“He’s a very productive, really athletic, very physical linebacker,” Symons said. “We just have to get to the point where the assignment and accountability and the production match. That’s what I talked to him about. You don’t have to make every play; you have to make your plays.
“I think when you come in and you’re competing and you want to get on the field, especially a guy like that who’s a senior, you’re so antsy, he wants to make every play. He’s a great player; he’s a great talent. We’ve just got to get him to where he can do it consistently.”