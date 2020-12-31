Preston, all too familiar with Lipscomb, emerging as go-to presence in post for Liberty

Blake Preston has made three trips to Allen Arena since joining the Liberty men’s basketball program and each adventure to Nashville, Tennessee, produces a group of former Lipscomb players approaching the Flames forward and bringing a singular message.
These former players, all in their 80s, tell Preston of the time they played alongside his grandfather, Jackie Bradford, in the 1964-65 and 1965-66 seasons. Lipscomb was then an NAIA program, and Bradford garnered All-American honorable mention honors as a senior, leading the Bisons to a 20-4 record.
Preston hears the stories of his grandfather and then is told the same thing over and over: “You should have come here!”
“I’m like, ‘Liberty is the place for me,’” Preston recalled Wednesday.
The 6-foot-9 forward, who barely saw the floor in those previous three trips to Nashville, is expected to be a central part to the Flames’ outings there this weekend.
Preston is enjoying a breakout season as a redshirt sophomore after sitting behind Scottie James and Myo Baxter-Bell. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has scored in double figures in four of the past five games to give Liberty a respected inside scoring threat in an offense that leads the nation with 134 made 3-pointers this season.
Preston and the Flames (8-3) open ASUN Conference play at preseason favorite Lipscomb (5-5). The teams square off at 3 p.m. Friday and play again at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Liberty and Lipscomb have met six times since the Flames joined the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season. The Flames have won four of the six matchups, including twice in the ASUN Tournament title game, and it has birthed a rivalry between the two programs.
“There’s definitely a lot of Lipscomb-Liberty rivalry, even in my family,” Preston said. “It’s definitely something that I think is a lot of fun and definitely brings a different aspect also being the two more outspoken Christian universities in our conference. … It is a rivalry, but it also kind of allows there to be a commonality that brings a different aspect to the game.”
Preston and Micaiah Abii have filled the roles of James and Baxter-Bell on this season’s roster, and their emergence in the post has helped the Flames reload following the losses of four seniors instrumental to 59 victories over the past two seasons.
Preston, who missed two weeks with an ankle injury before the season began, has found his footing heading into conference play. He is averaging a career-high 8.5 points and 6 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 76% from the field, which prompted Flames coach Ritchie McKay to say Preston is beginning to play with a “Scottie James-like accuracy.”
James was the efficient low-post presence who demanded double-teams, gobbled up offensive rebounds and played sound defense.
His production allowed McKay to steadily bring Preston along. Preston averaged around five minutes per game last season.
“I think just because of the situation over the last couple of years I’ve only been able to play in practice, and so whenever I would get in games, it was kind of like starstruck a little bit of just being out there finally,” Preston said. “Just the last couple of games getting some minutes under my belt and being able to go out there and be like, ‘All right, I do belong, I do know what I’m doing.’ I think that’s been huge for me growing confidence in myself and in my game.”
Abii, who opened the season in the starting lineup and was a highlight-reel machine with his explosive finishes around the rim, has settled into a role off the bench similar to Baxter-Bell. Abii is averaging 7.3 points and shooting 83% from the free throw line.
“They’ve been beasts this season. It’s been fun to go against them in practice and then just to see them do what they do every day in games,” sophomore forward Kyle Rode said of the two. “It’s been really fun. They work hard for it, and it will be a great test for us.”
Preston, Abii and the rest of the team will be tasked with slowing down Lipscomb forward Ahsan Asadullah, the ASUN preseason player of the year. Asadullah is averaging 11.1 points and 8 rebounds per game, has dished out a team-best 46 assists and is shooting 50.5% from the field.
“I think the reps that Micaiah and Blake have had in the post against [Missouri’s Jeremiah] Tillman, and [Kevin] Samuel from TCU, South Carolina’s big [Keyshawn Bryant], [Zach] Edey and [Trevion] Williams from Purdue, and Mississippi State’s big [Tolu Smith and Abdul Ado], I think they’ve got enough in the account to see if we’re good enough to try to make it hard for Lipscomb,” McKay said.
Preston, in addition to practicing against James and Baxter-Bell for two seasons, trains with David Wishon whenever he goes home to Charlotte. The 7-foot-2, 285-pound Wishon played at Lipscomb for one season in 2015-16 after playing previously at Tulsa (2012-13) and College of Charleston (2013-14 and 2014-15).
Wishon doesn’t hesitate to bring up the Liberty-Lipscomb rivalry whenever Preston returns home and works out. The imposing Wishon has a similar build to the post players Preston faced during nonconference play, and that experience should help when facing off against Asadullah.
“I think when you get the opportunity to play against high competition like at any point, you always want to embrace it, and it always makes it fun,” Preston said. “Definitely as far as this upcoming game, Asadullah is a very talented big. I don’t think we’ve really played anyone like him yet this season. But we’ve seen in the past what we need to do to take care of what we need to take care of.”
Note: Liberty’s conference home openers, scheduled for Jan. 8 and 9 against FGCU, have been postponed because of a positive COVID result and contact tracing within FGCU’s Tier 1 group (student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials). The Eagles are in a 14-day quarantine period and have not set dates to reschedule the games against the Flames and North Alabama. FGCU was scheduled to host North Alabama this weekend.