Preston, all too familiar with Lipscomb, emerging as go-to presence in post for Liberty

His production allowed McKay to steadily bring Preston along. Preston averaged around five minutes per game last season.

“I think just because of the situation over the last couple of years I’ve only been able to play in practice, and so whenever I would get in games, it was kind of like starstruck a little bit of just being out there finally,” Preston said. “Just the last couple of games getting some minutes under my belt and being able to go out there and be like, ‘All right, I do belong, I do know what I’m doing.’ I think that’s been huge for me growing confidence in myself and in my game.”

Abii, who opened the season in the starting lineup and was a highlight-reel machine with his explosive finishes around the rim, has settled into a role off the bench similar to Baxter-Bell. Abii is averaging 7.3 points and shooting 83% from the free throw line.

“They’ve been beasts this season. It’s been fun to go against them in practice and then just to see them do what they do every day in games,” sophomore forward Kyle Rode said of the two. “It’s been really fun. They work hard for it, and it will be a great test for us.”