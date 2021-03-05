Preston delivers down the stretch to lead Liberty to fourth straight conference title game

Ritchie McKay’s staff had quizzical looks on their faces when the Liberty men’s basketball coach elected to keep Blake Preston on the floor with 4 1/2 minutes remaining Friday. Even through their masks, the assistant coaches’ eyes asked the question: You know Preston’s got four fouls, and Stetson at any time can turn to Mahamadou Diawara to turn this game around?

McKay was steadfast in his belief Preston was the player the Flames needed on the floor to finish off the ASUN Conference tournament semifinal.

The redshirt sophomore rewarded his coach’s faith, and then some.

Preston took over down the stretch and played a pivotal role in Liberty pulling away to claim a 77-64 victory over Stetson on Friday afternoon, in the day's first tournament semifinal game played at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The top-seeded Flames (22-5) will play in their fourth consecutive tournament championship game and third straight in the ASUN. Liberty, the two-time defending ASUN tournament champion, plays either North Alabama or FGCU at 2 p.m. Sunday inside UNF Arena, and the title game will be broadcast on ESPN.