Preston delivers down the stretch to lead Liberty to fourth straight conference title game

Ritchie McKay’s staff had quizzical looks on their faces when the Liberty men’s basketball coach elected to keep Blake Preston on the floor with 4 1/2 minutes remaining Friday. Even through their masks, the assistant coaches’ eyes asked the question: You know Preston’s got four fouls, and Stetson at any time can turn to Mahamadou Diawara to turn this game around?
McKay was steadfast in his belief Preston was the player the Flames needed on the floor to finish off the ASUN Conference tournament semifinal.
The redshirt sophomore rewarded his coach’s faith, and then some.
Preston took over down the stretch and played a pivotal role in Liberty pulling away to claim a 77-64 victory over Stetson on Friday afternoon, in the day's first tournament semifinal game played at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
The top-seeded Flames (22-5) will play in their fourth consecutive tournament championship game and third straight in the ASUN. Liberty, the two-time defending ASUN tournament champion, plays either North Alabama or FGCU at 2 p.m. Sunday inside UNF Arena, and the title game will be broadcast on ESPN.
“It was incredible,” Liberty junior guard Darius McGhee said of Preston’s play down the stretch. “Blake is the most physical guy I know on and off the court, so I know whenever the ball goes up, it’s a high chance of him getting the ball. I know when he gets the ball, there’s also a high chance of him finishing. I think his physicality helps our team tremendously.”
Preston picked up his fourth foul with 4:31 remaining and Liberty clinging to a 61-56 lead.
The forward responded by scoring six points on 3-of-4 shooting, grabbing three of his four rebounds on the offensive end, and distributing an assist on a beautiful bounce pass to a cutting Chris Parker.
All of Preston’s production came in a two-minute stretch as the Flames extended their lead to 69-59 with a little more than two minutes remaining.
“I just had a feeling that he was who we needed to be in the game at the moment,” McKay said. “I thought he executed down the stretch in a Scottie James-like fashion.”
Preston finished with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with 10 rebounds. Parker scored a team-high 16 points, and McGhee finished with 13 points and a career-high nine assists.
All eight players who saw the court for Liberty scored.
The Flames shot 57.1% for the game despite a 7-for-20 showing from 3-point range.
“Preston’s a terrific player,” Stetson coach Donnie Jones said. “I thought he did a good job on our big kid [Diawara] physically and negated him at times in the post, which we couldn’t get anything underneath in the post, which we needed like we did [Thursday night against Bellarmine].”
Diawara, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the seventh-seeded Hatters’ 73-70 win over No. 2 Bellarmine, was limited to seven points and five rebounds Friday. He shot 1 of 4 from the field.
“I think Blake, Shiloh [Robinson] and Kyle [Rode] did a good job against him,” McKay said.
Christiaan Jones led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Chase Johnston, the league’s freshman of the year, added 16 points and four steals.
Stetson (11-14) used a 13-3 run to take a 54-50 lead on Wheza Panzo’s corner 3 with 7:36 remaining.
Preston and Liberty, though, quickly turned things around.
Drake Dobbs’ 3 with 6:35 remaining sparked a 17-3 run that culminated in Preston’s bounce pass to Parker for an easy layup and a 10-point advantage.
“They capitalized and obviously did a great job finishing out,” Jones said.
“The way we played from that point on [after falling behind 54-50], I thought was really a reflection of the kind of young men that are in our program and who they are,” McKay said. “Winning takes a sacrifice. We have guys that are willing to make sacrifices in order to adhere to the best interest of the group. Blake Preston starred in that role today.”
The Hatters cut the deficit to 69-61 with 1:57 remaining, but Liberty rattled off eight straight points in a 68-second span to secure the victory.
“We did enough to stretch it out and finish it at the end,” McKay said.
McGhee, the ASUN player of the year, was held scoreless in the first half, but came up big in the 17-3 run with six straight points.
He shot 5 of 11 and made two 3s in the second half, and the junior recorded five of his nine assists over the final 20 minutes.
“McGhee hit big shots, too. It’s hard to contain him no matter what you’re in defensively,” Jones said.
The Flames overcame a slow offensive start for the second straight day by closing the first half on a 17-4 run, and scoring the final 10 points of that spurt, to take a 34-26 halftime lead.
Liberty’s defense came to life over the final seven minutes of the opening half. Stetson opened the game shooting 7 of 10, but the Hatters made only four of their final 20 shots in the frame.
Cuffee, the ASUN defensive player of the year, helped fuel the late first-half offensive surge with back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Flames the lead.
His first triple put Liberty ahead 27-26 with 2:50 left in the opening half, and the second 3 less than 90 seconds later gave the Flames a four-point cushion.
Cuffee and the Flames came to life once Christiaan Jones and Stetson cooled off.
Jones scored 10 of Stetson’s first 17 points as the Hatters, fresh off an upset victory over No. 2 seed Bellarmine in the quarterfinals, made their first three 3-pointers and methodically built a 20-13 lead midway through the first half.