Preston neutralizes Asadullah as Liberty cruises to win over Lipscomb

Blake Preston spent Friday evening carefully analyzing Ashan Asadullah and how the Lipscomb center played against Stetson. The Liberty forward studied Asadullah’s tendencies and wanted to make sure he picked up on anything new the powerful post player would deploy on the offensive end.

“I just kind of saw a couple things and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s new. I’ll have to write that down and make sure I’m ready for it the next game,’” Preston said Monday evening.

Preston was ready for Asadullah and did something no other Liberty post player had done since Asadullah became a starter in the 2019-20 season — take Asadullah out of the offense entirely.

Liberty’s defensive effort stymied Asadullah and Lipscomb. The Bisons’ inability to run their offense through the post led to a bevy of missed perimeter jumpers and turnovers aplenty. The Flames took advantage with four players scoring in double figures en route to a 77-48 win before an announced crowd of 2,437 inside Liberty Arena

“I thought Blake Preston was huge right from the beginning,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “He’s historically been pretty good in that matchup with Asadullah. I felt like that got us off to a good start.”

Asadullah had gotten the best of Liberty and its post players in the past seven matchups. He averaged 16.6 points and scored in double figures in each contest, with his ability to create in the post opening up clean looks from beyond the arc for his teammates.

That element of Lipscomb’s offense was taken away by Preston, who got Asadullah into foul trouble early and then never let the fifth-year senior get into a rhythm in the second half.

Asadullah was held to three points on 1-of-4 shooting and pulled down two rebounds in 11-plus minutes of action.

That led to the Bisons (8-7, 0-2 ASUN Conference) generating only six assists and turning the ball over 16 times.

“I think they’re a really good offensive team, so that performance was really, really good for us,” Liberty guard Brody Peebles said. “I think taking them out of rhythm is just what we do every day. … To see it executed at that level is really, really good for us going forward.”

The Flames (11-4, 2-0 ASUN) never trailed for the second straight contest and overcame an up-and-down first half to pull away over a dazzling final 20 minutes.

Liberty shot 58% from the field and 61.5% from 3-point range in the second half.

Darius McGhee led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting despite not playing the final 10 minutes of the game.

McGhee suffered a lower left-left leg injury, according to McKay, when he collided with Lipscomb forward Jacob Ognacevic while trying to fight through a screen. McKay said McGhee could have returned to the game, but McKay elected to rest his superstar with the offense catching fire in McGhee's absence.

Liberty scored on nine of its next 12 possessions after McGhee’s injury to extend an 18-point lead into a 75-46 cushion with 2½ minutes remaining.

Peebles scored six of his 15 points during that stretch on a pair of 3s.

Kyle Rode had 13 points and Shiloh Robinson added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Robinson capped the run with back-to-back baskets — a straightaway 3 and an alley-oop dunk off an assist from Isiah Warfield.

“Darius obviously is phenomenal, and for us to do that when he’s off the court is a really good sign for us,” Peebles said. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys that are threats to score the ball and pass the ball, so I think to see that is really good going forward, because he needs help and we’ve got guys that can help him. That was good to see that.”

Lipscomb shot 37% from the field in its worst loss of the season. The Bisons hadn’t lost by more than eight points in its slate leading up to Monday’s game, which included eight-point setbacks to South Dakota and Michigan and a one-point loss to Notre Dame.

Quincy Clark scored a team-best 12 points off the bench.

Lipscomb’s starters combined for 22 points on 7-for-22 shooting.

“You’ve got to score against our team, our defense,” Preston said, “and I think just the way that everyone’s kind of owned their responsibility, you see something like you see tonight where they’re a really, really good team. We’re going to see them again, and they’re going to be a hard out in the tournament later down the road and a hard out in February. Great job on our front, but we’ve got a lot more to do and a lot more to keep building on.”

WOMEN

FGCU 70, Liberty 53

Sha Carter scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as FGCU continued its dominance against Liberty with an impressive triumph to open ASUN Conference play Monday at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Eagles (13-2, 1-0 ASUN) shot 42% from the field, made 12 3-pointers and turned 16 Liberty turnovers into 13 points.

Alyza Winston had 13 points, Tish Morehouse finished with 11 points and four assists, and Uju Ezeudu added 10 points off the bench.

Mya Berkman was the main offensive contributor for the Flames (6-6, 0-1). She had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Her teammates combined to shoot 12 of 35 from the field.

Kennedi Williams had eight points and six assists.