Preston, Robinson solidify Flames' post play entering key ASUN matchup against Stetson

It took Blake Preston a meager 33 seconds to begin asserting his dominance in the post two weeks ago against North Alabama. Liberty’s starting center got UNA’s top post presence, Damian Forrest, into early foul trouble, and Preston maintained strong play in the next three triumphs over Central Arkansas, Jacksonville and North Florida.

“Blake brings something that no one else in our program does,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “He’s got a level of physicality that really is a high level.”

Preston was inserted into the starting lineup in the second ASUN Conference game against Lipscomb and has emerged as a bonafide post threat for the Flames. The player he replaced in the starting lineup, Shiloh Robinson, hasn’t missed a beat either. Robinson had a career-high 27 points against UNA and posted his first double-double of the season at UNF.

The pair has found a rhythm in the rotation, one that is reminiscent of how Scottie James and Myo Baxter-Bell performed in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, and that has given McKay a flexibility in how he can mix and match the two based on offensive and defensive advantages.

“There are some things that each of them bring that are different to the table,” McKay said, “and it’s usually based on need and when we choose to insert them.”

Preston and Robinson have provided stability in the paint for the Flames (16-5, 7-1 ASUN) entering a key showdown with Stetson (11-8, 6-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Liberty Arena. The Flames and Hatters are two of four teams separated by one game in the league standings, with Liberty and Kennesaw State tied for first and Stetson and Eastern Kentucky tied one game back.

“I think the trajectory of our group has been something that we’re excited about. I think we have improved,” McKay said. “… I think guys are owning their roles because we have attached value to them and they see the value.”

That value was evident in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with James and Baxter-Bell both serving as centers in the rotation. James was a staple in the starting lineup with his consistent scoring (11.7 points on 64% shooting) and rebounding (8.0) during those two seasons, and Baxter-Bell came off the bench and provided a spark with his passing and deft play in the paint.

James and Baxter-Bell never complained about how they were used in games. James finished the 2019 ASUN championship game at Lipscomb, while Baxter-Bell received the playing time down the stretch in an NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi State.

Preston was on both teams and served as the understudy to the two veteran post players. Robinson got an up-close look at the dynamic during his freshman season.

“I definitely think that’s something you learn from,” Robinson said. “I think our team’s pretty selfless. There’s a healthy competitiveness in our team from similar positions. Blake and I are fighting for minutes, but at the same time we’re happy to see each other succeed.”

The difference in this season’s post rotation is that Preston and Robinson bring different elements to the game.

James and Baxter-Bell were both true post players, and the 6-foot-9 Preston is in the same mold. Robinson, on the other hand, has a 6-foot-7 frame that would be better suited for either playing at small or power forward.

Robinson’s defensive versatility allows the Flames to match up against teams that don’t have a true center, or when those teams elect to go small. Stetson has two reliable post players in Mahamadou Diawara and Josh Smith that will draw Preston’s attention, and the Hatters can go with a smaller lineup to get another shooter on the floor and necessitate playing Robinson more.

“Shiloh can play in the post, but he’s definitely the most versatile of the guys on our team,” Preston said. ”He can play from the three [position] to the four to the five.”

Preston has scored in double figures in three consecutive games, and is averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and shooting 70% from the field in his seven straight starts.

McKay said Preston's performances in wins over Jacksonville and North Florida “are the best back-to-back games I’ve seen from a post player in a long time.”

“I’m not surprised by what he’s doing and the success he’s having,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the move to the bench allows him to see how teams are playing the Flames and ways he can help the team when he enters the game. He has scored when needed (three double-digit performances) and continued to deliver strong defensive play.

“I think what is most important is how they’ve handled it,” McKay said. “Playing basketball in this day and age, there’s such a promotion of self and individualism that it’s hard to fight the narrative that comes from the outside; everyone evaluates you, and I think the way those two have handled it has been exemplary.”