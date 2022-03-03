Preston's interior defense, McGhee's scoring lift Liberty over Lipscomb in ASUN quarterfinals

Blake Preston spent a portion of Wednesday’s practice picking Myo Baxter-Bell’s brain. The focus of Preston’s questions were aimed at how Baxter-Bell, a former player for the Liberty men’s basketball team turned graduate assistant coach, defended Lipscomb center Ahsan Asadullah in postseason play.

Baxter-Bell had ample experience guarding the husky 6-foot-9, 275-pound center, and he gave Preston tips on how to handle Asadullah in the post.

Those tips paid off down the stretch as Preston made Asadullah have to earn every touch on the block. And Darius McGhee took over on the offensive end.

McGhee scored a game-high 26 points, Preston’s defense limited Asadullah’s offensive production, and Liberty pulled away for a tense 52-47 victory over the Bisons in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday evening before an announced crowd of 2,486 inside Liberty Arena.

The Flames (22-10) advance to the ASUN semifinals and will host Bellarmine at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Knights (18-13) defeated FGCU 81-68 in another quarterfinal game.

“That was something that was beneficial,” Preston said of Baxter-Bell’s advice.

The Bisons (14-19) kept going to Asadullah in the post late in the second half while the score was within one possession.

Asadullah finished with 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting, and he made the Bisons’ final two field goals.

However, those makes came over the final 6:39 as Liberty used a game-ending 12-4 run to keep its dream alive of winning four consecutive ASUN tournament titles.

“He did a really good job,” Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff said of Preston. “They play him a lot more against us than they do most other people, and Blake Preston is a good player. He started for them last year, they got to the NCAA Tournament, and he’s won a lot of basketball games here. It’s nice to have a guy like that off the bench.”

Preston finished with four points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench, but it was his defense in the final five minutes that allowed the Flames to pull away.

Asadullah wasn’t able to easily back down Preston, which allowed the other Liberty defenders opportunities to help and try to go for steals.

McGhee scored on a pull-up jumper with 4:09 remaining that put the Flames ahead 46-43, and he followed on the Bisons’ subsequent trip by nearly stripping the ball from Asadullah. In the fray, Asadullah threw the ball out of bounds and ignited the Liberty Arena crowd.

“I think it was huge. Down the stretch we were always talking about we really needed a stop, so for Blake to play him as tough as he did the possessions before, he kind of took his eyes off of where the help defense was coming,” McGhee said. “All of us were just looking to make a play, and fortunately I was in position to get my hand on the ball or just make him second-guess and we forced a turnover. After that, it was a matter of getting stops and getting great shots.”

The Flames shot a dreadful 29.8% from the field and 6 of 32 from 3-point range, but scored on three of their final four trips to secure the victory.

“We talked about trying to get game pressure on them. We wanted to try to get the game inside the last five minutes,” Acuff said. “At the end of the day, they’ve got Darius McGhee, and he’s an awfully, awfully good player.”

McGhee shot 10 of 25 from the field and 4 of 15 from 3. His second 3 of the game, which came with 13:36 left in the first half, made him the ASUN’s all-time leader in career made 3s. He has now made 363 career triples.

“I thought we did a good job on him,” Acuff said of guarding McGhee. “When you play a guy like that, you want to try to keep him to a number of points and a number of shots he took. He took [25] shots to get [26] points, and that’s what your goal is.”

Keegan McDowell scored 10 points and Kyle Rode finished with six points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Trae Benham led the Bisons with 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting.

Lipscomb didn’t shoot much better than Liberty, going 19 of 58 from the field and 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

“I thought our effort was fantastic. We came up here a month ago and they just blitzed us from 3. They made 17 3s,” Acuff said of the Feb. 8 match in which the Flames shot 17 of 35 from beyond the arc in a 78-69 win. “Tonight, they went 6 for 32, but we reciprocated by going 3 for 20. I thought we had a lot of good looks.”

Liberty took a 44-43 lead on Rode’s driving layup with 5:32 remaining, and the Flames never trailed the rest of the game thanks to their defense.

Lipscomb finished the game shooting 1 of 6 from the field with three turnovers after Rode’s go-ahead basket.

“I was proud of our group,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We didn’t play as efficiently as we have been on the offensive end, but we found a way to pull one out.”

