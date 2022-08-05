Quarterback battle still wide open as Liberty opens training camp

The quartet of Liberty quarterbacks in contention for the starting job had a set of eyes intently watching them during Friday’s individual drills. Hugh Freeze typically goes from group to group to assess player development, but he elected to spend the opening practice of training camp watching the group of signal callers.

Freeze wasn’t expecting to name a starter after opening practice. He hinted following spring practices that the competition for the starting job may not be resolved before the Sept. 3 opener at Southern Miss, and any of the four quarterbacks could be in line to take the first snap against the Golden Eagles.

That thinking didn’t change after Friday’s practice. Freeze is keeping the competition open between Utah transfer Charlie Brewer, Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton.

“I really don’t think that this will really totally shake out until we play some games,” Freeze said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s a lot of QBs that they don’t perform their best in practice, yet when the lights come on, oh my gosh, they’re a player.

“I’ve had that. Bo Wallace was that way, Ryan Aplin was that way, Malik [Willis] was that way to a certain extent. Chad Kelly was good all the time. But you could watch some of these others practice and you’d think, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re not going to be able to throw the ball at all in a game.’ Then the game starts, then this guy competes. It could be some of that. I do think it will go into the season a bit before we kind of really know what’s what on that.”

Freeze waited until the Monday before the 2020 season opener to name Willis as starter. It concluded a month-long competition between Willis, Maine transfer Chris Ferguson and Bennett, and it led to Willis’ two-year run of rewriting the Liberty record book.

The offensive staff, led by Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, embraced the quarterback battle to replace Willis this past spring. The four quarterbacks split reps, and Austin tailored offseason plans to each of their strengths and weaknesses.

Freeze felt offseason gains were made entering camp. A pair of offense-only series Friday, one each led by Bennett and Brewer, matriculated quickly into the end zone and led to Freeze raising his right hand into the air in celebration.

However, the quarterbacks struggled with their reads during the live team periods.

“I would have to say I’m skeptical until I watch the film. I thought we leaned way too heavy on pulling runs for the RPOs, and I’ve got to get that cleaned up,” Freeze said. “I think maybe they’re just anxious to throw, but if the safety’s still at 8 to 10 yards, even though he’s in the run fit, I want us to lean to handing that ball off.

“Today we really leaned the other way, I believe. I need to watch the film. I thought from my eyes there were five, six, seven times that I understand it’s going to be a seven-man fit, but that seventh guy is still at 10 yards, our running back’s got to earn his keep some, too, and we can’t just lean toward pulling it and throwing it every time. [The safety] needs to be down in there at 5 and 4 yards for us to do that. That’s the one thing that I thought stood out from the quarterbacks is we leaned the wrong way for what I want us to be.”

Freeze admitted Friday that the running back corps is the deepest it has been since his arrival following the 2018 season. T.J. Green and Shedro Louis combined for more than 900 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season, and Hawai’i transfer Daevon Hunter is expected to provide a spark.

Malik Caper, who enrolled at Liberty as a linebacker and has shifted to running back, gives the Flames a fourth option.

“I like all four of those guys,” Freeze said. “Dae Dae has added some depth to that and competition to that room. I like that room.”

The quarterback battle features Brewer, who has 47 career starts and more than 10,000 career passing yards in his time at Baylor and Utah, and three relatively young signal callers.

Bennett, despite entering his fourth season with the program, has only made one significant appearance. That came last season at North Texas when he replaced Willis, who suffered a left-foot injury, and Bennett completed 7 of 18 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

He is a fourth-year sophomore and has career numbers of 387 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Salter, a transfer from Tennessee, and Hampton each threw a touchdown pass in their freshman seasons.

“I’ve said I think anytime you create competition in any position room, it’s beneficial. The kids that are able to handle that and raise the level of their play are the ones you want to go to battle with,” Freeze said. “The ones who don’t want to compete to earn something, you’re probably not going to win many games with them.

"I tell recruits all the time, I’m going to recruit the heck out of you, and if it’s a quarterback I’m going to try and out-recruit you the next year, and so is everybody else. They may not tell you that. You’re going to carry four or five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and you’ve got to compete every year to earn that spot. I think all of the ones in that room right now have shown signs that they’re willing to compete for it.”