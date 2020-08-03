Recent conference decisions impacting Liberty's 2020 football schedule

Western Michigan, which was scheduled to host Syracuse this season, can’t play that game at home because of ACC rules that say any nonconference game must be played in the ACC’s team state.

Syracuse could host Western Michigan this season and then play at WMU in 2023 (the year the Orange are scheduled to host Broncos).

“We might do that. There’s the possibility of that,” Wildhack told reporters. “I think the initial conversation will be on our scheduled home nonconference opponent who still plans to play, which is Liberty.”

Liberty had a Nov. 21 road game scheduled against N.C. State, which is the only scheduled nonconference home game that hasn’t been canceled for the Wolfpack. They have lost games against Mississippi State and Delaware, and Troy was slated to host N.C. State this season.

Flames athletic director Ian McCaw declined to comment, citing several moving parts in the schedule that haven’t been finalized and could come into picture throughout this week.