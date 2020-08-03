Recent conference decisions impacting Liberty's 2020 football schedule

The Liberty football program opens training camp Friday in preparation for a season in which the Flames don’t know who they will play in the Sept. 5 opener or what the remainder of the 12-game schedule will look like in its entirety.
The schedule gained a bit of clarity in recent days thanks to a pair of Group of Five conferences announcing they were moving forward with full slates.
Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference are allowing their league members to play a full regular-season schedule, bucking a trend of conference-only scheduling from Power Five conferences SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12, and the ACC limiting its members to only one out-of-conference game. Those decisions to play a full schedule means one-third of Liberty’s schedule remains filled.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick told the Charleston (West Virginia) Gazette-Mail on Friday that Conference USA is committed to keeping its eight-game conference schedule and permitting its league members to fill as many of the four remaining open weekends against nonconference opponents.
Three C-USA teams — Western Kentucky, Florida International and Southern Mississippi — are on the Flames’ schedule this season.
Spokespersons from WKU and Southern Miss told The News & Advance in emails Monday there were no changes to the respective football schedules with regard to games against Liberty. WKU is slated to host Liberty on Sept. 19, and the Flames welcome Southern Miss to Lynchburg for an Oct. 24 matchup.
Liberty hosts FIU on Sept. 26.
The Sun Belt’s decision means Liberty’s Oct. 10 home game against Louisiana-Monroe is still intact. ULM athletic director Scott McDonald told the News Star in Monroe, Louisiana, the program was committed to playing a full 12-game schedule despite losing $3.2 million in guaranteed money from canceled contests against Georgia and Arkansas.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced last week its members will play an 11-game schedule — 10 against conference opponents and one against an out-of-conference foe. The first game will be played between Sept. 7 and 12.
Liberty has contracts in place for three games against ACC opponents this season — Virginia Tech, Syracuse and North Carolina State — and has remained in contact with all three regarding potentially playing this season according to officials from Liberty, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and N.C. State.
The matchup against the Hokies would need to be rescheduled since the teams were slated to open the season Sept. 5 at Lane Stadium, while the games at Syracuse and N.C. State could be played as scheduled.
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack told reporters last Thursday he has been in contact with Liberty officials regarding the Oct. 17 game at the Carrier Dome. The Flames are the only nonconference home game on the Orange’s schedule that has not been canceled because of COVID-19.
Western Michigan, which was scheduled to host Syracuse this season, can’t play that game at home because of ACC rules that say any nonconference game must be played in the ACC’s team state.
Syracuse could host Western Michigan this season and then play at WMU in 2023 (the year the Orange are scheduled to host Broncos).
“We might do that. There’s the possibility of that,” Wildhack told reporters. “I think the initial conversation will be on our scheduled home nonconference opponent who still plans to play, which is Liberty.”
Liberty had a Nov. 21 road game scheduled against N.C. State, which is the only scheduled nonconference home game that hasn’t been canceled for the Wolfpack. They have lost games against Mississippi State and Delaware, and Troy was slated to host N.C. State this season.
Flames athletic director Ian McCaw declined to comment, citing several moving parts in the schedule that haven’t been finalized and could come into picture throughout this week.
One of those moving parts is Tuesday’s NCAA Board of Governors meeting that could determine the fate of the fall sports championships. While the College Football Playoff and FBS bowl games are not run by the NCAA, there are 23 other sports in Divisions I, II and III that could be affected by Tuesday's meeting.
The FCS playoffs are one of those 23 that could be lost. The Southern Conference, which is the home for Liberty's Nov. 14 opponent Western Carolina, is waiting until the Board of Governors' ruling to determine whether to play this fall.
The Flames already lost one game against an FCS opponent — the Sept. 12 home opener against North Carolina A&T — and the second against WCU could be in jeopardy if the FCS playoffs are canceled or postponed to the spring.
Bowling Green, a member of the Mid-American Conference, is slated to host Liberty on Oct. 3. The MAC has not yet announced its plans for the upcoming season.
Liberty’s 2020 schedule includes two fellow independents, at UConn and against UMass, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 28, respectively.
