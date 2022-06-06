Region roundup: DeMorat, Simmons miss cut in U.S. Open final qualifying, and more

Mickey DeMorat flirted with the cut line for most of his second round of the U.S. Open final qualifying at Woodmont Country Club’s North Course in Rockville, Maryland.

The former Liberty University standout was unable to replicate his success from 2018 when he earned a qualifying spot into the major tournament.

DeMorat finished his 36-hole day at 1-under 143, two shots back of the final two qualifying spots and one shot back of the alternate spots for the upcoming major.

LU redshirt-sophomore Isaac Simmons, a Jefferson Forest High product and Huddleston native, overcame a shaky opening nine holes to finish at 3-over 147 and in a tie for 20th.

He was 5 over at the turn in his opening round, then rebounded by shooting 2 under over his final 27 holes. The stretch featured one eagle, four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Simmons was the third-highest finishing amateur among the 68 players who finished the two rounds. University of Virginia signee Josh Duangmanee secured the second alternate slot by shooting 2-under 142, and Josh Persons shot even-par 144.

Brett Reid, who redshirted this past season at Liberty, shot 16 over.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty picks up first Class of 2023 commitment

Quentin Thomas, a rising senior wide receiver at Eagle’s Landing High School in Georgia, announced his commitment to Liberty on social media Monday evening.

It makes him the first verbal commitment for the Class of 2023.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Thomas is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He spent this past weekend on campus for a visit, and he chose the Flames over Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and four other Group of Five offers.

Thomas finished the 2021 season with 897 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 46 receptions.