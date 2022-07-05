Region roundup: Drinkard advances to match play at VSGA women's am

Jillian Drinkard came up short of advancing to match play at the VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship twice before, when stroke play qualifying was 36 holes. The Appomattox native used a strong 18-hole showing Tuesday to finally advance into the Round of 16.

Drinkard shot a 4-over 75 and finished in a tie for seventh to qualify for match play at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond.

She claimed the No. 7 seed and will face Annabelle Jennings at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Round of 16. The quarterfinal round also is scheduled for Wednesday.

The semifinals and 18-hole championship round are scheduled for Thursday.

Drinkard failed to advance to match play in 2018 and 2019 when stroke play qualifying was 36 holes.

Meadowbrook’s 18-hole course was challenging for Drinkard and the rest of the 38-player field. There were 233 bogeys, 53 double bogeys, 15 triple bogeys and two quadruple bogeys compared to 44 birdies and two eagles.

Drinkard had bogeys at Nos. 2, 3, 11, 13 and 14, and recorded her lone birdie at the par-5 15th.

Danielle Suh claimed medalist honors by shooting 1-under 70, and Kendall Turner shot even-par 71. They were the only players who shot either under or even par.

Turner finished in a tie for seventh in last week’s Donna Andrews Invitational, while Suh finished in a tie for 22nd with Drinkard.

Lynchburg’s Brubaker named VaSID player of the year

Lynchburg rising junior Emily Brubaker was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state player of the year Tuesday, adding another award to her Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year honor.

Brubaker won four tournaments, including the ODAC championship, during her sophomore season. She led the ODAC with a 75.1 scoring average.

She also was honored as the ODAC women’s golf scholar-athlete of the year.

UL rising sophomore Eddie Coffren V was named the VaSID rookie of the year on the men's side.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty lands second quarterback commitment

Reese Mooney, a two-sport star from Denham Springs High School in Louisiana, announced on social media he has verbally committed to Liberty and will play both football and baseball.

Mooney is the second player in as many seasons to commit to Liberty to play both sports. Brylan Green, a freshman for the 2022 season, is projected to play safety on the football team and either outfield or pitcher on the baseball team.

Mooney is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and is the second quarterback and eighth overall commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He previously committed to Vanderbilt and decommitted on May 17, then took an official visit to Liberty in early June.

Hank Brown, the other quarterback in the class, committed to Liberty on June 16.