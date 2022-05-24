Region roundup: E.C. Glass girls and boys lacrosse win in Region 4D quarters, and more

Nora Hamilton and Tess Ahrens each scored six goals, Camille Marraccini added a goal and an assist, and the E.C. Glass girls lacrosse team advanced to the Region 4D semifinals Tuesday night by defeating Jefferson Forest 13-7 on the opening night of postseason play.

The No. 2 seed Hilltoppers (11-4) continue to make program history after wrapping the regular-season with a school record 10 victories. They'll travel to No. 2 Salem for a 6 p.m. game Thursday.

JF (7-8) was led by Brynn Hill (two goals) and Emily Crosswhite (two goals). Glass goalie Leland Landes registered 20 saves. Hamilton added three assists.

On the boys side, the Hilltoppers (12-3) scorched William Byrd 22-1 in the Region 4D quarterfinals. Penn Willman led Glass with five goals (one assist), Robert Sorensen added four goals and an assist, and Caleb Hill and Eli Wood finished with three goals each.

The rout came after Glass also shut down Byrd 18-1 in the regular season. On Tuesday, Glass led 15-0 at halftime.

"It's important to show up and do a good job and execute," Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said after the win. "The end of the season's coming, and there aren't a lot of teams still playing lacrosse. We've got to get to work, because before we know it, the season's gonna be over. And I think we have some unfinished business that we want to take care of."

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

LCA's Mowry, Fernandez-Fournier capture region titles

In Bridgewater, Liberty Christian’s Catherine Mowry continued her hot streak in postseason play, capturing the Region 3C singles title and then teaming with Carla Fernandez-Fournier to win the doubles crown Tuesday at Bridgewater College.

Mowry defeated Monticello’s Stella Moon 6-1, 6-3 in the singles match to advance to the Class 3 singles state tournament.

She and Fernandez-Fournier also advanced to the doubles state tournament after a pair of wins in the region semifinals and finals Tuesday.

First, the duo beat Spotswood’s Meg Dunaway and Madison Cooley 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals, then picked up another straight-sets victory, 6-1, 6-3, by beating a duo from Monticello in the finals.

In boys Region 3C play at Crosswhite Athletic Club, LCA’s Bennett Mowry and Kail Swartz fell in the semifinals to a pair from Charlottesville.

In the Region 4D boys team tournament in Charlottesville, E.C. Glass was shut out by Western Albemarle in the semifinals at Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Western Albemarle won four of five singles matches in straight sets, including a pair of matches on the Nos. 3 and 4 courts in which it didn’t drop a game. Sophomore Ben Mays was the lone player from Glass to force a third set.

Also in 4D, Jefferson Forest lost to Blacksburg 5-0, on the campus of Virginia Tech.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 4, FGCU 3

Brady Gulakowski hit two home runs, including the go-ahead blast in the seventh inning, and drove in all four of Liberty’s runs as the Flames opened pool play of the ASUN Conference tournament with a win over FGCU at Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Flames (34-20) are 1-0 in Pool A and face Kennesaw State at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Gulakowski, a first-team all-ASUN selection, tied the game with a three-run homer in the fourth inning that scored Logan Mathieu and Cam Foster.

All of the game’s runs were scored on homers.

Ian Farrow hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, and Logan Sartori hit a towering homer that cleared the left-field wall in the third.

Liberty starter Dylan Cumming rebounded from a lengthy first three innings to pitch into the seventh. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits, walked five and struck out six while throwing 112 pitches.

Mason Fluharty (5-3) allowed one hit and struck out two over three scoreless innings to pick up the victory.

Aaron Anderson, named the ASUN scholar-athlete of the year, went 3 for 4 with a double.

Left-handed pitcher Joe Adametz III joined Gulakowski on the all-ASUN first team.

Fluharty, catcher Gray Betts and left-hander Garrett Horn were second-team selections.

Betts was on the all-academic team, and Horn and Foster were on the all-freshman team.

LOCAL GOLF

Brittain and Hurst win back-to-back VSGA senior four-ball titles

Buck Brittain and Jon Hurst finished strong down the stretch to win their first Virginia State Golf Association Senior Four-Ball Championship last year at Boonsboro Country Club.

They followed that up with a sizzling closing stretch Tuesday at Washington Golf & Country Club in Arlington.

Brittain birdied the final hole to secure the team’s second straight senior four-ball title with a two-day aggregate 15-under 125. They finished three shots ahead of Steve and Jay Serrao.

Two teams from Colonial Hills Golf Club in Forest posted top-30 finishes.

Scott Armstrong and Hunter Russell finished 22nd with a score of 2 over, and Donnie Toney and Brian Stanley finished in a tie for 28th at 5 over.

Boonsboro Country Club member Steve Washburn and teammate Richard Carter finished in a tie for 35th at 8 over.