Region roundup: FGCU uses electric second quarter to top Liberty, and more

Liberty had no answer for Kierstan Bell on Friday night, and she wasn’t the only player lighting up the scoreboard for FGCU.
Bell scored 26 points to lead three players in double figures as FGCU secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming ASUN Conference women’s basketball tournament with an 80-60 victory over the Flames at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
The Eagles (22-2, 15-0 ASUN) extended their winning streak to 21 games by shooting 46.9% from the field and scoring 22 points off Liberty’s 18 turnovers.
Tyra Cox scored 10 of her 16 points in the second quarter, when FGCU outscored the Flames (17-6, 12-3) 29-8 to seize control.
Liberty, which earned the No. 2 seed for the ASUN tourney, led 24-17 following the opening 10 minutes.
Tishara Morehouse finished with 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds.
Mya Berkman scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds for Liberty. Bella Smuda had 10 points, and Emily Lytle finished with eight points and six rebounds.
CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty women claim first ASUN title
In Macon, Georgia, Adelyn Ackley led a dominating Liberty performance as the Flames placed six runners in the top eight to claim their first ASUN team title in the conference’s championship race at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course.
Ackley won her second straight ASUN individual title and earned the automatic qualification to the NCAA Championships. Ackley edged teammate Calli Doan by less than one second (17:43.3 to 17:44.1).
Grace Dwyer finished third. Priscillah Kiplagat, Noel Palmer (LCA) and Marie Hostetler finished sixth through eighth, respectively.
The LU women scored 19 points to easily finish ahead of second-place Lipscomb’s 46 points.
The LU men finished second to North Florida. UNF, led by individual winner Nathan Jubran and five runners in the top six, had 16 points. The Flames had 54 points, and Ryan Drew finished fifth.
SWIMMING
Lynchburg women lead in ODAC Championships
The Lynchburg women’s swim team claimed five first-place finishes and holds an eight-point lead over Roanoke following the first day of the ODAC Championships held at Liberty Natatorium.
The Hornets tallied 504 points and narrowly lead Roanoke’s 496 points.
UL’s 400 medley relay team of Karolena Steckler, Claire Galloway, Delaney Kennedy and Erin Wojtkowski claimed gold in the championship’s first event. Steckler and Lindsey Hair finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, and Hair won the 200 freestyle. Kennedy won the 200 IM, and Galloway led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Roanoke holds a 102-point lead over Lynchburg in the men’s standings.
UL’s Kevin Bennett led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Hornets in the 100 backstroke, and he finished second in the 500 freestyle.
BASEBALL
Liberty 2-9, UCF 1-3
In Orlando, Florida, Logan Mathieu hit a pair of home runs, Trevor Delaite and Mason Meyer were electric in their starts, and the Flames (5-5) opened their weekend series with a doubleheader sweep of the Knights (3-7) at John Euliano Park.
Mathieu and Jake Wilson both homered in the nightcap as the Flames’ four-run sixth inning broke the game open.
Aaron Anderson went 3 for 5 with two RBIs in the nightcap.
Mathieu’s two-run homer in the sixth inning of the opener accounted for all of Liberty’s scoring.
It was more than enough to back up Delaite (1-1), Fraser Ellard and Landon Riley. Delaite struck out six and allowed one run on two hits in five innings. Ellard struck out six and did not allow a hit in 3 2/3 innings of relief, and Riley struck out the only batter he faced for the save.
Meyer (1-1) struck out nine and allowed three earned runs on nine hits in five innings to set the tone in the nightcap. David Erickson struck out five and allowed two hits in four scoreless innings of relief for the save.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 3, East Carolina 2
Mary Claire Wilson hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning, Karlie Keeney struck out six in a complete-game effort, and the Flames (11-5) opened the Liberty Softball Invitational by edging the Pirates (9-3) at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Wilson went 2 for 3. She scored on Megan Hodum’s third-inning single to put Liberty ahead 1-0.
Keeney (6-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and walked two.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, Shenandoah 1
Emma Strouse, Emily Dudley and Jackie Lerro each scored a goal as Lynchburg (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) opened its season with a victory over Shenandoah (0-1, 0-1) at Shellenberger Field.
Bridgewater 4, Sweet Briar 1
In Bridgewater, Courtney Cooke scored two goals as the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) won at Jopson Athletic Complex. Brigitte Gorman scored for the Vixens (0-1, 0-1).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
North Carolina Wesleyan 19, Randolph 8
In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Ali Cucinotta scored 11 goals as the Battling Bishops (2-3) cruised to a victory at Scalf Field. Sarah Perry scored five goals for the WildCats (0-2).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 9, Randolph 0
Alissa Anderson, Lauren Pascadlo (Jefferson Forest) and Emma Flowers won their respective singles matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0 as the Hornets (2-0, 1-0 ODAC) defeated the WildCats (0-3, 0-1) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.