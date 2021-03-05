Region roundup: FGCU uses electric second quarter to top Liberty, and more

Roanoke holds a 102-point lead over Lynchburg in the men’s standings.

UL’s Kevin Bennett led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Hornets in the 100 backstroke, and he finished second in the 500 freestyle.

BASEBALL

Liberty 2-9, UCF 1-3

In Orlando, Florida, Logan Mathieu hit a pair of home runs, Trevor Delaite and Mason Meyer were electric in their starts, and the Flames (5-5) opened their weekend series with a doubleheader sweep of the Knights (3-7) at John Euliano Park.

Mathieu and Jake Wilson both homered in the nightcap as the Flames’ four-run sixth inning broke the game open.

Aaron Anderson went 3 for 5 with two RBIs in the nightcap.

Mathieu’s two-run homer in the sixth inning of the opener accounted for all of Liberty’s scoring.

It was more than enough to back up Delaite (1-1), Fraser Ellard and Landon Riley. Delaite struck out six and allowed one run on two hits in five innings. Ellard struck out six and did not allow a hit in 3 2/3 innings of relief, and Riley struck out the only batter he faced for the save.