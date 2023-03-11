Florida Gulf Coast women's basketball gave away a five-point lead in the final 30 seconds of its last meeting with Liberty, then went on to fall in overtime at Liberty Arena on Jan. 21.

The Eagles made sure there was no such letdown Saturday.

The hosts put together a balanced attack, blistered the Flames from long range and on the boards, and took advantage of multiple Liberty mistakes on their way to an 84-60 victory in the ASUN Conference tournament championship at Alico Arena.

Liberty's Mya Berkman scored two of her 13 points on a putback with 5:52 left to give the Flames (24-8) a 6-5 lead, but Uju Ezeudu's layup the other way 24 seconds later put FGCU (32-3) ahead for good.

The Eagles held the advantage for the final 35-plus minutes and all but 46 seconds as part of their 14th straight victory, by which they secured an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Their last loss was the defeat in Lynchburg at the hands of the Flames.

In that regular-season meeting, neither team led by more than 10. On Saturday, the Eagles went up 38-28 by intermission and saw their edge grow to as many as 27 points in the second half.

Emma List gave FGCU an early spark by scoring eight of her team's first 10 points, after entering the night averaging 4.7 points per contest. She finished with 16 points as one of four Eagles to hit double figures in scoring after knocking down 4 of 6 3-point tries.

The hosts shot a sizzling 50% from beyond the arc (14 of 28), using a pair of 3s in the second quarter to break open the game.

Brylee Bartram hit both of her attempts from deep. Tishara Morehouse went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc as part of her game-best 20-point performance. Maddie Antenucci shot 3 of 4 from 3 and had 14 points.

Sha Carter had 15 points, and Antenucci's eight rebounds were the most for any player. She and the Eagles outrebounded the Flames — who entered the night averaging 7.5 more rebounds per game than their opponents — 34-25. Thirteen offensive rebounds by FGCU led to 17 second-chance points. Liberty had nine second-chance points.

LU forced 14 turnovers, but only turned those into 12 points, while FGCU turned 15 miscues into 26 points.

Kennedi Williams led the visitors with 15 points.

Liberty snapped its 16-game win streak and now is 0-3 all-time in ASUN championship games. It will wait to see whether it receives an NIT bid Sunday night.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Lynchburg athletes tally four All-America finishes

Tor Hotung-Davidsen and Frank Csorba each posted a pair of top-eight finishes and All-America honors to headline the University of Lynchburg's showing at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships, held over the weekend at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hotung-Davidson and Csorba began their stay at the meet Friday by teaming up with Sam Llaneza and Jacob Hodnett for a fourth-place finish in the men’s distance medley relay. Their 9:49.53 (which was 1.14 seconds off the winning time) gave Lynchburg its first-ever All-America performance in a distance medley relay.

Hotung-Davidson followed that up with the Hornets’ best finish of the weekend in the 800-meter run Saturday. He was second with a 1:50.01, behind the winning time of 1:49.30, to earn his second career indoor All-America honor in the event.

Csorba’s 8:09.08 in the 3K Saturday was good for eighth and also set an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record.

Aniya Seward posted a seventh-place, All-America finish in the women's 60-meter hurdles Saturday with a time of 8.85. Lynchburg tallied four All-America honors during the meet.

Seward also was 10th in the triple jump Saturday with a leap of 11.67 meters.

Her teammate, Hailey Smith, ran at the national meet Friday and posted a personal-best 2:13.07 in the women's 800-meter race. She did not qualify for the event's finals, but recorded the fastest time by a freshman in Division III this year.