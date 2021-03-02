Region roundup: Gulakowski powers Liberty over Radford; Lynchburg loses two at Methodist

Brady Gulakowski gave Liberty the lead for good with a two-run home run in the second inning, then added an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth as Liberty defeated Radford 5-1 Tuesday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Gulakowski went 2 for 3 and was the only player with a multi-hit game.

David Erickson (2-0) picked up the victory with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He did not allow a hit, walked two and struck out four. Nick Willard and Landon Riley combined to pitch the final three innings without allowing a run.

Ryan Bywaters (0-1) took the loss after allowing two earned runs on two hits in three innings.

Methodist 3-12, Lynchburg 0-4

In Fayetteville, North Carolina, the Monarchs (3-4) scored 14 of their 15 runs in the midweek doubleheader in the fifth inning and later to defeat the Hornets (2-6) at Armstrong-Shelley Stadium.

Methodist scored all of its runs in the opener in the fifth and sixth innings, then tallied four runs in the fifth and the sixth innings and three more in the eighth of the nightcap.

UL’s Garrett Jackson and Avery Neaves each went 2 for 3 in the opener, and both went 1 for 4 in the nightcap. Carrson Atkins (0-1) and Angel Collazo (0-1) were the losing pitchers.