Lynchburg rallied by drawing three consecutive walks with two outs in the ninth inning, but Myrtle Beach’s Angel Gonzalez wiggled out of trouble and sent the Pelicans past the Hillcats, 6-4, on Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Following back-to-back walks issued by Yovanny Cabrea with a runner on first — to the Hillcats’ Maick Collado on a nine-pitch at-bat, then to pinch hitter Guy Lipscomb on four pitches — Gonzalez gave up a bases-loaded pass to Jose Devers. Lynchburg cut the three-run deficit to one on the payoff pitch, but Gonzalez bounced back by inducing a foul tip by Lexer Saduy into the glove of catcher Miguel Pabon for the final out.

The Hillcats’ patience at the plate paid off in the form of 10 walks, but the bats that came alive in a 12-hit, 13-5 victory in Tuesday’s series opener were much quieter in Game 2 of the six-game set. Lynchburg (2-3) tallied seven hits Wednesday (Devers went 2 for 4 to lead the team), went 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on the base paths.

Angel Zarate led the ’Cats with two RBIs on his triple in the fifth inning that opened the scoring for the hosts. Collado also had an RBI single in the seventh, but those runs and the rally in the ninth weren’t enough to overcome Myrtle Beach’s hot start at the plate.

On Tuesday, the Pelicans (2-2) went five frames without a hit. On Wednesday, Rafael Morel gave the visitors their first hit on the 10th pitch of the game.

Lynchburg starter Austin Peterson (0-1) gave up a run each in the second and third frames — the latter of which came on a bases-loaded walk, the lone base on balls he issued in his four-inning start and first professional appearance. He fanned four and scattered seven hits.

Every Myrtle Beach batter recorded at least one hit, and Jefferson Encarnacion tallied three of the Pelicans’ 15 hits.

Jack Aldrich (1-0) earned the win after tossing 1 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief.

First pitch for Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 9 Florida 16, Liberty 7

At Liberty Lacrosse Field on Wednesday afternoon, No. 9 Florida outscored Liberty 7-1 in the second period to build a 12-2 halftime lead and cruised from there in a game that marked the Flames' sixth loss this season against ranked opponents.

Liberty (7-6) received a team-high two goals from Celena Kerr. Florida standout Emma LoPinto led all scorers with five goals, while her teammate, Danielle Pavinelli, registered three assists. Florida improved to 10-3.

The Flames are now 1-6 against ranked opponents. Their one win against Top 25 teams occurred April 1, a 12-10 win at Jacksonville. The Flames' other ranked losses have been to Notre Dame, James Madison, Duke, Richmond and UNC, which was ranked No. 1 at the time that game was played.

Liberty is currently 3-0 in ASUN play.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 7, Virginia Tech 3

One week after a 4-1 loss to against No. 7 UVa, Liberty picked up its second victory of the season against Atlantic Coast Conference teams by downing Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Tuesday night.

Liberty broke open the one-run game in the seventh inning, putting up four runs in that frame. LU took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed.

Flames shortstop Jake Lazzaro had two hits, and Gray Betts drove in a season-high three runs. Trey Cooper earned the win and threw two innings. The teams used six pitchers apiece, and no one threw more than two frames for the Flames.

Amherst grad Christian Martin, a sophomore infielder, went 1 for 4 for Virginia Tech. Martin, who graduated from Amherst in 2021, is currently hitting .309 and sports the fourth-best batting average for the Hokies (18-12), with 30 hits in 97 at-bats.

Liberty (15-17, 6-6 in the ASUN) plays a three-game weekend series at Kennesaw State before traveling to No. 2 Wake Forest (28-4) on Wednesday. Wake defeated the Flames 12-5 on March 15 in Lynchburg. LU is 2-3 against ACC squads this season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Rustburg's Bigham mows down Flames

In Charlottesville on Tuesday night, Rustburg grad Eden Bigham fired a three-hitter, pitching a complete game and fanning five as Uva defeated Liberty 3-0 at Palmer Park.

The game, a stare-down between the decorated Bigham and LU starter Paige Bachman, was scoreless until the Cavaliers scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, off home runs from Jade Hylton and Tori Gilbert.

Bigham escaped a two-on, no-outs jam in the top of the sixth. She improved to 11-4 and tossed the sixth complete-game shutout of her freshman campaign.

Liberty (26-14) returned to the win column Wednesday with a 2-1, eight-inning victory at Charlotte. Karlie Keeney earned the win and threw a complete game, scattering four hits and striking out seven.