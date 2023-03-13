The Virginia Tech and Liberty men's basketball teams will continue their seasons in the National Invitation Tournament. The Flames women also will play in the women's NIT.

The Flames men (26-8), competing in the NIT for the first time, will host Villanova (17-6) in the first round of the 32-team tournament at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Arena. The game will air on ESPN2.

The Hokies (19-14), who last played in the NIT in 2016, will visit No. 4 seed Cincinnati (21-12) in the first round at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The game will air on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech and Liberty received two of 21 at-large bids to the NIT. Eleven teams received automatic bids as conference regular-season champions who did not wind up in the NCAA tournament.

Liberty, which fell to Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference tournament championship, is the No. 3 seed, while Tech is unseeded. Only the top 16 overall teams in the field were seeded.

Virginia Tech is one of only two ACC teams in the field, along with No. 1 seed Clemson. North Carolina declined an invitation, while Wake Forest did not get one.

Villanova, Liberty's first-round foe, finished 10-10 in the Big East and reached the quarterfinals of their conference tournament. The Wildcats went 6-2 in league play over their final eight regular-season games.

Virginia Tech first-round opponent Cincinnati, led by ex-Hokie Landers Nolley II, went 11-7 in the American Athletic Conference and lost in the conference tournament semifinals.

The Liberty women earned one of 32 at-large nods for the WNIT after falling to Florida Gulf Coast in the ASUN Conference tournament championship. The Flames (24-8) will play on the road at Bowling Green (27-6) in a first-round game slated for 6 p.m. Thursday. All games in the tournament will be played at campus sites.

LU has secured two straight WNIT berths and is playing in the tournament for the fourth time overall. Both Liberty and Bowling Green — who've met only once before, in a November 2021 game the Flames won — were the No. 2 seeds in their respective conference tournaments, and both lost championship games to the No. 1 seeds.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty duo earns All-America honors

Liberty's Warren Barrett and Kennedy Sauder each placed 15th in their events at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships to earn second-team All-America recognition.

Barrett, in his national meet debut, recorded a toss of 59 feet, 3 inches on his third and final attempt in the shot put Saturday. The senior was competing for the first time since Jan. 28 and became the first Liberty All-American in the event.

Sauder, a sophomore, cleared 7 feet, ½ inch in the high jump to earn his third career All-America award. He's earned All-America status in every event he's entered in his career at the national meet, and is the fifth LU men's track & field athlete to collect three or more All-America honors.

The duo gave the Flames multiple national meet qualifiers for the first time since 2010.