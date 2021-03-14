Region roundup: Liberty baseball blanks North Alabama for third straight day, and more

Ben Mackey scored off an assist by Kenny Robles less than 10 minutes in, and Manzi Shalita and Luke Mega added first-half goals for UL (3-0-1, 3-1-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference). After Sam Coughlin’s goal for Guilford (0-2-1, 0-2-1 ODAC) in the 71st minute, Liam Lovell scored off an assist by Said Osman to give UL a 4-1 lead less than six minutes later, and Osman capped the scoring in the 79th minute.

Lynchburg outshot Guilford 20-5 and put 11 shots on goal to the Quakers’ one shot on target.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 4, UConn 0

In Philadelphia, Liberty bounced back from its first loss of the season Saturday against UConn by shutting out the Huskies on Sunday at Howarth Field.

LU goalkeeper Iritxity Irigoyen recorded 12 saves in the win. The Flames (8-1, 7-1 Big East) got a pair of goals from Jill Bolton and one goal each from Charlotte Vanhold and Danielle Rhodes.

Liberty went up 1-0 after the first period and had a 3-0 lead at the half. The Flames padded their lead on Bolton’s second goal of the game in the third period, then held off six Huskies shots in the fourth to preserve the shutout.