Region roundup: Liberty baseball blanks North Alabama for third straight day, and more

Freshman right-hander Trey Gibson retired the first 15 batters he faced and struck out 10 over six innings, and Liberty earned the series sweep over visiting North Alabama with a 6-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Liberty pitchers didn't allow a run the entire three-game series. Gibson (2-2) was in the zone Sunday, allowing just one hit and no walks. Liberty (10-5, 3-0 ASUN Conference) called on relievers Fraser Ellard, Mason Fluharty and Tyler Germanowksi to finish off the Lions (1-12, 0-3) with one inning of work each. Flames pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.
The LU pitching staff has not allowed a run over 29 consecutive innings.
LU outfielder Aaron Anderson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs Sunday, while catcher Gray Betts and designated hitter Brady Gulakowski had two hits and one RBI apiece.
Liberty has won eight straight, a streak that began March 2 against Radford and includes a victory at North Carolina. The Flames host the No. 18 Tar Heels at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
No. 1 Oklahoma 16, Liberty 0
In Oklahoma City, No. 1 Oklahoma broke out the bats in a big way. The Sooners quickly overwhelmed Liberty (17-9) with a 10-run second inning that included four home runs, putting on a show in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Classic.
Five-foot-11 Sooners catcher Kinzie Hansen belted two homers and was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Oklahoma hit five total homers in the game.
Flames left fielder Emily Sweat managed her team's lone hit and was 1 for 2. Hurler Emily Kirby fell to 4-3 after surrendering five runs (all earned) in her 1 1/3-inning outing.
No. 5 Salisbury 6, Lynchburg 0
Lynchburg 9, Wesley 1
In Salisbury, Maryland, fifth-ranked Salisbury held Lynchburg to just two hits and put together a six-run fourth inning for a morning victory at the Salisbury Tournament.
Salisbury broke up what started as a pitchers' duel in the fourth, tagging Lynchburg starter Kayley Cox and reliever Emily Charlton for six runs on seven consecutive hits. Sea Gulls starter Lindsey Windsor threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out six.
The Hornets (8-4) looked like a different team in the late game, as Kayla Hugate and Addison Walter had two hits apiece and starter Michelle Lehan and Hailey Farrow combined for nine strikeouts.
Hugate and Walter had two RBIs apiece, and Lexi Powell was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Lehan (2-1) threw 2 1/3 innings and struck out five while allowing just one run (earned). Farrow fanned four and allowed two hits over the final 2 2/3 innings.
Randolph 5-2, Averett 3-7
Delaney Nuckols' double to center in the bottom of the sixth broke a 3-3 tie in the first game of a double header Sunday, and the WildCats (4-6) split a pair of games with visiting Averett.
Jenna St. John (Appomattox) then held off the Cougars in the seventh to earn the win. St. John (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in the complete-game effort. She also struck out two and walked three.
Randolph third baseman Kylie Stark (Brookville) went 2 for 3 with an RBI single in the fourth that cut Averett's lead at the time to 3-2. Stark later scored, along with Paige Naples (Liberty High), on Nuckols' game-defining double.
Averett hurler Kaitlyn Ahereron got the best of the WildCats in the second game, going the distance and allowing just two runs (none earned) on five hits and fanning six. Danielle Shannon took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) and nine hits in four innings. Dominque Irving and Nuckols had two hits each for Randolph. Averett's Erin Rankin went 4 for 5.
MEN'S SOCCER
Lynchburg 5, Guilford 1
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynchburg scored early and built a three-goal lead before Guilford got on the board, and the Hornets never trailed in a victory at Armfield Athletic Center.
Ben Mackey scored off an assist by Kenny Robles less than 10 minutes in, and Manzi Shalita and Luke Mega added first-half goals for UL (3-0-1, 3-1-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference). After Sam Coughlin’s goal for Guilford (0-2-1, 0-2-1 ODAC) in the 71st minute, Liam Lovell scored off an assist by Said Osman to give UL a 4-1 lead less than six minutes later, and Osman capped the scoring in the 79th minute.
Lynchburg outshot Guilford 20-5 and put 11 shots on goal to the Quakers’ one shot on target.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, UConn 0
In Philadelphia, Liberty bounced back from its first loss of the season Saturday against UConn by shutting out the Huskies on Sunday at Howarth Field.
LU goalkeeper Iritxity Irigoyen recorded 12 saves in the win. The Flames (8-1, 7-1 Big East) got a pair of goals from Jill Bolton and one goal each from Charlotte Vanhold and Danielle Rhodes.
Liberty went up 1-0 after the first period and had a 3-0 lead at the half. The Flames padded their lead on Bolton’s second goal of the game in the third period, then held off six Huskies shots in the fourth to preserve the shutout.
UConn (4-1, 3-1) outshot Liberty 19-7 and took nine penalty corners to LU’s two, but the Huskies couldn’t capitalize for a goal, falling for the first time this season.
MEN'S TENNIS
Randolph 7, Mary Baldwin 0
The WildCats earned the sweep over the visiting Fighting Squirrels (0-3) at Randolph Tennis Courts. The WildCats (1-6) posted their first win of the season and marked the first time they've tallied more than four points toward the team score.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Randolph 5, Mary Baldwin 4
Randolph held off the Fighting Squirrels (0-3) at Randolph Tennis Courts. The WildCats (1-5) earned their first win of the season, also winning more than two matches for the first time.