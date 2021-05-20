Region roundup: Liberty baseball claims three major ASUN honors, and more

Liberty claimed three of the ASUN Conference's four top baseball honors Thursday.
Left-hander Trevor DeLaite was named pitcher of the year, right-hander Trey Gibson was named freshman of the year, shortstop Cam Locklear was voted defensive player of the year, and Scott Jackson was tabbed coach of the year. The awards and all-conference honors were voted on by the league's head coaches.
DeLaite, catcher Gray Betts, second baseman Will Wagner and outfielder Aaron Anderson were selected to the all-conference first team. Locklear, Gibson, third baseman Trey McDyre and designated hitter Brady Gulakowski were named to the second team. Gibson and relief pitcher Nick Willard were named to the all-freshman team.
DeLaite is 9-1 with a 2.14 ERA, four complete games and two shutouts. Gibson is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA and leads the team with 70 strikeouts. Locklear owns a .978 fielding percentage, has posted 130 assists and helped turn 22 double plays.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Liberty heading to Diamond Head Classic
Liberty announced Thursday it officially accepted an invitation to play in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The eight-team tournament will take place Dec. 22 through 25 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The field includes Liberty, BYU, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Hawaii, Northern Iowa, South Florida and Wyoming.
AUTO RACING
Byron honoring Condiff in Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron, a Liberty University online student, will have the name of Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff on his windshield for the May 30 running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Byron's No. 24 will sport a patriotic paint scheme with Liberty as the primary sponsor and a name of a fallen soldier with LU ties across the windshield for the fourth straight year.
Condiff died in November 2019 following an unplanned parachute departure from a C-130 aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico.
He enrolled in Liberty's online programs in pursuit of a B.S. in history in the spring of 2019. He was an active duty combat controller with the U.S. Air Force's 23rd special tactics squadron, 24th special operations wing. He served one tour in Afghanistan in 2018 and another tour in Africa in 2016. He was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with Combat Device, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and an Oak Leaf Cluster.