Region roundup: Liberty baseball claims three major ASUN honors, and more

Liberty claimed three of the ASUN Conference's four top baseball honors Thursday.

Left-hander Trevor DeLaite was named pitcher of the year, right-hander Trey Gibson was named freshman of the year, shortstop Cam Locklear was voted defensive player of the year, and Scott Jackson was tabbed coach of the year. The awards and all-conference honors were voted on by the league's head coaches.

DeLaite, catcher Gray Betts, second baseman Will Wagner and outfielder Aaron Anderson were selected to the all-conference first team. Locklear, Gibson, third baseman Trey McDyre and designated hitter Brady Gulakowski were named to the second team. Gibson and relief pitcher Nick Willard were named to the all-freshman team.

DeLaite is 9-1 with a 2.14 ERA, four complete games and two shutouts. Gibson is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA and leads the team with 70 strikeouts. Locklear owns a .978 fielding percentage, has posted 130 assists and helped turn 22 double plays.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Liberty heading to Diamond Head Classic

Liberty announced Thursday it officially accepted an invitation to play in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.