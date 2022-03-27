Region roundup: Liberty baseball drops series to Stetson, and more

Cole Stallings threw six scoreless innings, and his teammates turned three two-out runs in the third and a two-run double in the fourth into an insurmountable lead in a 7-1 win Sunday over Liberty at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Stallings (4-1), the starter, gave up just three hits.

Cameron Hill (3 for 4) gave Stetson (14-9, 2-4 ASUN Conference) a 5-0 lead on his double in the fourth. Jakob Bullard also had two RBIs, and Daniel Labrador and Brandon Hylton each went 2 for 4 with a run-scoring hit, including Labrador's solo shot in the ninth. Camden Traficante capped the scoring for the Hatters when he came home on a passed ball in the ninth.

Liberty’s lone run came in the bottom half of the frame on a bases-loaded walk. Austin Amaral issued the free pass, but Tanner Martin was responsible for the run after giving up two singles to start the ninth.

Stephen Hill led LU (15-7, 3-3) at the plate, recording two of LU's six hits. Starter Max Alba took the loss after scattering five hits and allowing three runs (all earned), walking one and fanning two in three innings.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 6, North Alabama 3

Liberty did all of its damage in the first two frames and earned a series sweep of North Alabama at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Caroline Hudson (2 for 3) was responsible for Liberty's first and last runs, opening the scoring with a two-run shot in the first and recording an RBI single an inning later. Her single capped a four-hit, four-run frame for the Flames (21-12, 6-0 ASUN).

Led by Hailey Jones (3 for 4), UNA outhit LU 10-7 and capitalized for a run each in the second, fourth and seventh innings, but it wasn't enough for a comeback.

Karlie Keeney (11-6) earned the win after tossing four innings in relief of McKenzie Wagoner. Keeney scatted four hits, allowed one run (unearned), walked one and struck out two.

Bridgewater 13-3, Lynchburg 4-4

Sophie Tully notched her lone hit of Game 2 when it mattered most, recording an RBI single in the eighth inning to send Lynchburg to a walk-off victory over Bridgewater in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Moon Field. The Hornets (12-12, 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) split with the Eagles (13-11, 3-1) after falling behind early and failing to recover in Game 1.

Emily Charlton (6-4) threw all eight innings in Game 2, including scoreless frames in the sixth, seventh and eighth, to set up the offense for Lynchburg — which sent five pitchers to the circle and allowed four players to rack up three hits or more in the early contest.

With Carly Hudnall (Rustburg) placed on second under extra-innings rules to start the eighth, Lexi Powell recorded a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to third. Tully singled to right field to send Hudnall home for the win.

Hudnall and Kaleigh Hackett (Appomattox) each had one hit in the nightcap, and they each recorded two hits earlier in the day.

Randolph-Macon 15-10, Randolph 7-1

Randolph led early in the nightcap and stayed close with Randolph-Macon in the first few frames of the day’s first game, but the Yellow Jackets piled on the runs late to earn a pair of lopsided victories at Randolph Softball Field.

In the early contest, Randolph (6-17, 0-4 ODAC) led 6-4 after four frames, but No. 11 R-MC (17-2, 3-1) responded by outscoring the WildCats 11-3 over the final two innings.

In Game 2, Randolph recorded three hits in the first inning, including a single from Diane Mahiai that tied the game at 1-1. But R-MC gave up just four hits and didn’t allow a run over the next six frames.

Taylor Friess (Liberty High) was one of three Randolph players with three hits on the day.

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty third through Day 1 at John Hayt Invitational

In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Liberty sits in third place after posting an 8-over 584 through two rounds of the John Hayt Invitational at Sawgrass Country Club.

The Flames are 12 strokes back of team co-leaders North Florida and Charlotte at the conclusion of the first of two days of competition.

With an aggregate 3-under 141, Liberty’s best score of the day, Kieran Vincent sits in a tie for fifth place among individuals. He and Florida Gulf Coast’s Pierra Vialleneix sit two strokes back of leader Robbie Higgins of North Florida. Three players are tied for second behind Higgins.

MEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 5, Lipscomb 2

Lipscomb recorded the first team point of the match by taking two of three in doubles competition, but Liberty bounced back in singles play, winning five bouts in straight sets to come out on top at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

The Flames improved to 6-9 overall and 2-2 in ASUN play, while Lipscomb fell to 4-9 overall and 1-2 in the league.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 6, Lipscomb 1

Liberty (14-5, 3-1 ASUN) swept doubles play and won five of six singles matches to beat Lipscomb (6-9, 2-2) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

Lynchburg 5, Methodist 4

Down one set and behind 5-2 in the second set, Elizabeth Teefey rallied to win her No. 3 singles match and clinch the victory for Lynchburg over Methodist at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

Teefey fell 6-4 in the first set, won the second 7-6 on a 7-0 tiebreaker, then put away Methodist’s Jill Lawrence by a 6-1 score in the third set to help Lynchburg improve to 11-1.

UL led 2-1 after doubles play, but Methodist (8-5) had the edge in singles, 3-2, until Teefey’s match finished.