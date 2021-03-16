Region roundup: Liberty baseball, softball knock off top-25 opponents, and more

After nine scoreless frames, Caroline Hudson jump-started LU with a leadoff single. Griffin then hit the one-out blast to left on an 0-2 count.

Arkansas (20-3) tried to respond, with Danielle Gibson reaching and advancing to second on a fielding error by LU (17-9), but Emily Kirby (5-3) induced a flyout, struck out the next batter and forced Aly Manzo to pop out in foul territory to end the game. Kirby’s complete-game effort included five hits, four walks and eight strikeouts.

Mary Baldwin 9-3, Randolph 7-6

Lacey Pugh’s three-run double lifted Mary Baldwin in extra innings in the opener, and Randolph used a pair of three-hit innings in the nightcap to salvage a split at Randolph Softball Field.

In Game 2, Lexi Hawkins (LCA) broke a 1-1 tie in the first with a double down the left-field line, giving Randolph (5-7) a lead it never relinquished.

The Fighting Squirrels (1-7) cut the RC lead to 3-2 in the top of the third, but RC tallied another three runs in the bottom half of the inning for insurance. MBU responded with a run in the fifth.

In the opener, Randolph outhit Mary Baldwin 13-10, but Pugh’s two-out double in the eighth was the difference.