Region roundup: Liberty bullpen shines again against No. 9 Florida, and more

Liberty’s relief pitchers were dominant over the final two games of the season-opening series at No. 9 Florida. The bullpen threw six scoreless innings Saturday, and five pitchers combined for 5 ⅔ more scoreless innings Sunday.

The stellar effort allowed the Flames to rally over the final five innings to claim the rubber match at Florida Ballpark.

Aaron Anderson’s two-run home run in the fifth inning sparked a Liberty offense that scored five unanswered runs to claim a 5-3 victory and the series win Sunday in Gainesville, Florida.

The wins over a ranked team were the first for the Flames since March 19, 2018 when the Flames (2-1) defeated No. 8 North Carolina at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Jeremy Beamon (1-0) led the parade out of the bullpen Sunday by striking out three and not allowing a hit over 1 ⅓ scoreless frames.

Garrett Horn allowed one hit in one scoreless inning for his collegiate debut, Mason Fluharty delivered a scoreless appearance for the second straight game, Nick Willard threw a perfect eighth inning, and Cade Hungate recorded his second straight save.

The bullpen allowed four hits and one walk while striking out 12 over the final two games of the series.

Anderson’s two-run homer cut the Flames’ deficit to 3-2 and Brady Gulakowski tied the game on his RBI double later in the fifth.

Gulakowski capped his three-hit performance with a solo homer in the seventh inning.

BT Riopelle hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Gators (1-2).

SOFTBALL

Liberty 8, South Alabama 2

Caroline Hudson and Raigan Barrett each hit solo home runs, Karlie Keeney picked up her third win in as many days, and Liberty capped a perfect weekend in The Spring Games by topping South Alabama at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida.

The Flames (5-5) went 5-0 over the weekend to close a 10-game road trip to open the season.

Hudson went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Barrett’s first career homer in the fourth inning put the Flames ahead 6-0.

Keeney (3-2) struck out a career-high eight in her third complete-game victory of the weekend. She allowed two runs on six hits.

Victoria Ortiz broke up Keeney’s shutout bid with a two-run double in the fourth inning for the Jaguars (1-8).