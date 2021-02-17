Region roundup: Liberty, FGCU share CCSA championship

The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championship came down to the final event, the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay. Liberty held onto a slim lead over FGCU, and the Eagles needed a victory and some help in order to win.
FGCU held off Liberty’s charge over the final two legs to pick up the event victory. It also created a tie at the top of the leaderboard to conclude the 20-event meet.
Liberty and FGCU were declared co-champions of the CCSA Championship with 1,748.5 points each. Incarnate Word finished in a distant third with 1,281 points.
The Flames picked up two event victories Wednesdays.
Payton Keiner won her fourth straight 200 backstroke title to lead a 1-2-3 finish. Emma Hazel and Eva Suggs finished second and third, respectively.
Lindsey Cohee repeated as champion in the 200 butterfly.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 3, Troy 1
In Troy, Alabama, Kara Canetto laced a seventh-inning single to left field that scored two runs and lifted the Flames (6-0) over the Trojans (4-1) at Troy Softball Complex.
Canetto went 2 for 4. Her go-ahead single came with two outs and the bases loaded. She connected on a 0-1 pitch that scored pinch runners Megan Hodum and Naomi Jones (LCA).
Karlie Keeney (3-0) picked up the victory by allowing one hit and striking out two in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Starter Emily Kirby struck out a career-high eight and allowed one run on three hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Troy starter Leanna Johnson (2-1) struck out 12, but allowed three earned runs on seven hits in a complete-game effort.
MEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 4, Radford 0
Musa Morris scored a pair of goals, Danny Cordero recorded four saves, and the Flames (3-0) remained undefeated by shutting out the Highlanders (0-1) at Osborne Stadium.
Morris’ goals came in the 7th and 48th minutes, and both were assisted by Marko Mitrevski.
Brayden Borutski scored off an assist from Tyler Welch in the 32nd minute, and Michael Huss capped the first-half scoring in the 43rd off an assist from Luke Eberle.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Averett 22, Sweet Briar 2
In Danville, Elizabeth Peasley scored nine of her 13 goals in the first half as the Cougars (1-0) obliterated the Vixens (0-2) at Campbell Stadium. Kaylah Bailey and Zerah Chase each scored a goal for SBC.
HIGH SCHOOLS
VHSL sets state dates
THE VHSL rescheduled its wrestling and swimming state meets on Wednesday. The Class 4 wrestling tournament will be held Saturday morning at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
At the Salem Civic Center, Class 1 wrestling will be held on Saturday. Class 3 will be Sunday and Class 2 on Monday.
State swim meets will be at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center for Class 4 (Tuesday), Class 3 (Feb. 25), and Class 2 (March 6).