Region roundup: Liberty, FGCU share CCSA championship

The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championship came down to the final event, the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay. Liberty held onto a slim lead over FGCU, and the Eagles needed a victory and some help in order to win.

FGCU held off Liberty’s charge over the final two legs to pick up the event victory. It also created a tie at the top of the leaderboard to conclude the 20-event meet.

Liberty and FGCU were declared co-champions of the CCSA Championship with 1,748.5 points each. Incarnate Word finished in a distant third with 1,281 points.

The Flames picked up two event victories Wednesdays.

Payton Keiner won her fourth straight 200 backstroke title to lead a 1-2-3 finish. Emma Hazel and Eva Suggs finished second and third, respectively.

Lindsey Cohee repeated as champion in the 200 butterfly.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 3, Troy 1

In Troy, Alabama, Kara Canetto laced a seventh-inning single to left field that scored two runs and lifted the Flames (6-0) over the Trojans (4-1) at Troy Softball Complex.