Region roundup: Liberty field hockey beats UConn in top-15 battle, and more

Two first-half goals gave Liberty an insurmountable lead in a 3-1 victory Friday over UConn at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
The No. 13 Flames scored just eight minutes in, getting a goal from Lizzie Hamlett off an assist from Charlotte Vaanhold. The Flames (6-2, 2-0 Big East) extended their lead over No. 15 UConn 13 minutes later with a goal from Bethany Dykema off an assist from Maddie Hosler on a penalty corner.
Jill Bolton’s score for LU in the 52nd minute was her 50th career goal, making her the third player in program history to accomplish the feat. She’s now at 131 career points, four shy of the program record.
Abby Gooderham gave UConn (4-5, 1-1) its lone goal on a penalty stroke in the 59th minute.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Bellarmine 2
In Nashville, Tennessee, Bellarmine won the second and fourth sets, but Liberty responded with a lopsided win in the fifth to earn a match victory in the teams’ ASUN Conference opener at Lipscomb’s Allen Arena.
The Flames (5-3, 1-0 ASUN) won by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 14-25 and 15-7.
After Bellarmine (4-8, 0-1) grabbed momentum with a commanding win in the fourth set, Liberty raced to a 6-1 lead in the fifth. The Knights pulled within 8-6, but LU dominated the rest of the way.
Kate Phillips recorded a match-high 17 kills and added 14 digs. She is the first LU player to record a double-double in her first career match since 2010.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 2, Guilford 0
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Amanda Wigboldy and Grace Milligan each scored as Lynchburg overwhelmed Guilford in the teams' Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener at Appenzeller Field.
The Hornets (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) outshot Guilford (6-2, 0-1) 26-2. Wigboldy, an E.C. Glass grad, scored in the 30th minute, and Milligan added to the lead in the 62nd. Both goals were unassisted.
Lynchburg hasn't lost to the Quakers since 2006.
CROSS COUNTRY
LU women fourth, men 10th at Roy Griak Invitational
In Minneapolis, the Liberty women placed fourth thanks to a pair of individual top-10 finishes, and the Flames men were 10th at the Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course.
Calli Doan and Adelyn Ackley were sixth and seventh, respectively. LU finished with 100 points in the 21-team field for the 6K race.
On the men’s side, Ryan Drew was the top finisher for the Flames in 21st. Liberty had 317 points in the team standings, which included 21 squads for the 8K race.
Lynchburg fifth, Liberty seventh in Queen City Invitational women’s meet
In Charlotte, North Carolina, four Hornets runners finished in the top 50, and two Flames runners recorded top-20 finishes to lead the Lynchburg and Liberty women’s teams to fifth and seventh place, respectively, among 32 teams in the Queen City Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park.
LU’s Kristiana Young was the area’s top finisher in 13th in the 5K race, while UL’s Stephanie Burnett was 17th to lead the Hornets.
Neither Liberty nor Lynchburg recorded team scores on the men’s side. Liberty’s Stephen Carvalho was sixth among individuals in the 8K race, while Kyle Lauffenberger was Lynchburg’s top runner in 91st place among 310 who finished.