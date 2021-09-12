Region roundup: Liberty field hockey falls in another top-10 battle, and more

In Louisville, Kentucky, Liberty field hockey took on its second top-6 opponent in less than a week Sunday, but the Flames fell for the second time. Sixth-ranked Louisville never trailed in a 3-1 win over No. 11 LU at Trager Stadium.
Louisville (6-0) took a 2-0 lead by halftime with unassisted goals in the 17th and 23rd minutes from Mattie Tabor and Mackenzie Karl, respectively.
Daniella Rhodes answered 20 minutes later with an unassisted score to cut the Flames’ deficit to 2-1, but that’s as close as they got. LU (3-2) recorded a pair of shots off penalty corners in the 49th and 50th minutes but couldn’t find an equalizer.
Tabor earned an assist when Aimee Plumb scored off a penalty corner to pad the lead in the 53rd minute.
Kean 4, Lynchburg 1
In Union, New Jersey, No. 13 Lynchburg fell behind early to No. 10 Kean and couldn’t recover at Kean Alumni Stadium, dropping a second battle against a top-10 team in less than a week.
The Cougars (5-0) scored less than nine minutes in and had a 2-0 lead by halftime. They added two more in the fourth quarter before Kessa Romero scored for Lynchburg (1-3).
Romero scored when she found a rebound off Kean goalie Belly Reynoso, who made a save on a penalty corner.
Lynchburg only put four of its 10 shots on cage. Kean recorded 21 shots, 20 of them on goal, to make for a tough day for UL goalies Kayla Brady (11 saves) and Kierra Byrd (five saves).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 5, Longwood 0
Liberty took an early lead and never looked back in a win over Longwood at Osborne Stadium.
Maddy Oliver opened the scoring in the eighth minute off an assist from Kasey Jamieson, and Jamieson made it 2-0 with her own score four minutes later.
Madison Ellis, Meredith King and Briana Myers also had one goal apiece, with Alexis Salazar recording an assist for LU (4-3), which had a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The victory gave Liberty four straight wins, which is also its longest nonconference win streak since 2016.
Salem 2, Sweet Briar 0
In Sweet Briar, neither the Vixens nor the visiting Salem Spirits could break through for more than 60 minutes. Finally, though, in the 64th minute, Baylee Greenwood gave Salem (4-2) the only goal it needed to beat Sweet Briar (1-1) at SOC and LAX Field.
Greenwood scored both of the day’s goals, but her second only padded her stats. The game well in hand, she made the lead 2-0 with her score one second the final buzzer sounded.