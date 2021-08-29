Region roundup: Liberty field hockey shuts out Cal, and more

The Liberty field hockey team continued its West Coast swing with another victory Sunday afternoon.
The 10th-ranked Flames scored three first-half goals, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen stopped both shots she faced, and Liberty claimed a 3-0 victory over California at Underhill Field in Berkeley, California.
The teams hadn’t met since the 2014 NorPac tournament semifinals, which Liberty won 5-1. The conference disbanded after that season.
Bethany Dykema and Jill Bolton scored first-quarter goals to stake the Flames to a 2-0 lead, and Daniella Rhodes scored off a Bolton assist in the second quarter for the deciding advantage.
Those were the Flames’ only three shots on goal.
The Bears (1-1) recorded only two shots on goal and both came in the fourth quarter. Iritxity Irigoyen stopped both attempts for her fourth career shutout.
The Flames (2-0) conclude the road trip at 4 p.m. Monday at No. 25 Stanford. The teams haven’t met since the 2014 NorPac tournament championship game. Liberty claimed a 1-0 upset victory to secure the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
VCU 2, Liberty 1
Maddy Oliver scored the Flames’ first goal of the season, but her tally in the 83rd minute was not enough to spark a rally against the visiting Rams at Osborne Stadium.