Region roundup: Liberty field hockey shuts out Cal, and more
Region roundup: Liberty field hockey shuts out Cal, and more

The Liberty field hockey team continued its West Coast swing with another victory Sunday afternoon.

The 10th-ranked Flames scored three first-half goals, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen stopped both shots she faced, and Liberty claimed a 3-0 victory over California at Underhill Field in Berkeley, California.

The teams hadn’t met since the 2014 NorPac tournament semifinals, which Liberty won 5-1. The conference disbanded after that season.

Bethany Dykema and Jill Bolton scored first-quarter goals to stake the Flames to a 2-0 lead, and Daniella Rhodes scored off a Bolton assist in the second quarter for the deciding advantage.

Those were the Flames’ only three shots on goal.

The Bears (1-1) recorded only two shots on goal and both came in the fourth quarter. Iritxity Irigoyen stopped both attempts for her fourth career shutout.

The Flames (2-0) conclude the road trip at 4 p.m. Monday at No. 25 Stanford. The teams haven’t met since the 2014 NorPac tournament championship game. Liberty claimed a 1-0 upset victory to secure the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

VCU 2, Liberty 1

Maddy Oliver scored the Flames’ first goal of the season, but her tally in the 83rd minute was not enough to spark a rally against the visiting Rams at Osborne Stadium.

Bri Kropinack and Aileen Guthrie scored in the 58th and 78th minutes, respectively, to give VCU (3-1) a 2-0 lead.

Oliver scored off an assist from Meredith King, but the Flames (0-3) were unable to muster another attack.

Liberty goalkeeper Randi Palacios recorded four saves.

