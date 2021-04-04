Region roundup: Liberty field hockey shuts out Temple

Jodie Conolly scored two goals, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded her second shutout of the season against Temple, and No. 6 Liberty claimed a 2-0 victory over the Owls early Sunday afternoon at Liberty Field Hockey Field.

The Flames (12-2, 10-2 Big East) won for the fourth time in as many matchups against Temple (5-9, 2-8). Liberty, with the triumph, concluded conference play and hosts Davidson on April 11 to close the regular-season slate.

Connolly scored 3½ minutes into the game off an assist from Bethany Dykema and Kendra Jones. She found the back of the net at the 20:32 mark of the second half off an assist from Dykema and Charlotte Vaanhold.

Liberty held a 20-1 edge in shots and did not allow Temple to attempt a shot on goal.