 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region roundup: Liberty field hockey shuts out Temple
0 comments

Region roundup: Liberty field hockey shuts out Temple

  • 0

Jodie Conolly scored two goals, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen recorded her second shutout of the season against Temple, and No. 6 Liberty claimed a 2-0 victory over the Owls early Sunday afternoon at Liberty Field Hockey Field.

The Flames (12-2, 10-2 Big East) won for the fourth time in as many matchups against Temple (5-9, 2-8). Liberty, with the triumph, concluded conference play and hosts Davidson on April 11 to close the regular-season slate.

Connolly scored 3½ minutes into the game off an assist from Bethany Dykema and Kendra Jones. She found the back of the net at the 20:32 mark of the second half off an assist from Dykema and Charlotte Vaanhold.

Liberty held a 20-1 edge in shots and did not allow Temple to attempt a shot on goal.

Liberty orb
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert