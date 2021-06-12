Region roundup: Liberty football lands another recruit, and more

Liberty football’s recruiting haul Friday lasted well into the evening.

The Flames picked up a third verbal commitment of the day and fourth of the 2022 recruiting cycle when Butler High School rising senior defensive tackle Bryce Dixon announced his commitment on his Instagram account.

Dixon, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, joins fellow three-star defensive tackle Miyon Conaway and wide receivers Markel Fortenberry and Josh Dallas in the recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Dixon, from Matthews, North Carolina, had 10 other reported offers from FBS programs, including Georgia, Missouri, Minnesota, Duke and Old Dominion.

Igberaese finishes 17th in women’s discus

Liberty junior Chelsea Igberaese finished 17th in the women’s discus Saturday in the NCAA Division I outdoor track & field national championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Igberaese’s mark of 177 feet, 9 inches allowed her to post the best-ever finish at the national championship by a Liberty or ASUN Conference women’s discus thrower.

She missed earning second-team All-America honors by one spot. Fellow juniors Kyle Mitchell (men’s shot put) and Felix Kandie (men’s 3,000 steeplechase) claimed second-team All-America honors earlier in the week.