Region roundup: Liberty football loses three players to transfer portal, and more

The Liberty football program has thrived in finding players in the transfer portal who can make immediate impacts. The likes of Anthony Butler, Storey Jackson and others immediately come to mind.

The Flames felt the impact of losing key pieces to the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Nose guard Henry Chibueze, running back Troy Henderson and defensive tackle Karsen Perkins announced in social media posts they each were entering the transfer portal.

“Now is the transition into the discretionary time where you’re not with them and that’s always uncomfortable a little bit, even more so in this day and age where the tampering and the meddling, all the things that are going on in our sport,” coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “You’ve got to kind of hope, pray and keep your fingers crossed that our young men will make good decisions and stick together and continue to build what we’re building here.”

Chibueze is the biggest loss for the Flames. He was projected to start at nose guard this upcoming season after being in the defensive line rotation in 2021 and finishing with 18 tackles (six solo), 2.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Henderson was going to be the fourth running back behind T.J. Green, Daevon Hunter and Shedro Louis. Henderson rushed for 263 yards and one touchdown on 62 attempts over the past three seasons.

Perkins appeared in four games over the past two seasons and did not record any stats.

The losses on the defensive line come at Liberty’s deepest position.

Auburn transfer Dre Butler likely slides into Chibueze’s role at nose guard, while freshman Bryce Dixon and sophomore Chris Boti likely serve as depth at the position.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

UL's Brubaker named ODAC golfer of the year

A day after becoming the first Lynchburg women's golfer to capture medalist honors at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament, sophomore Emily Brubaker became the first in program history to be named the league's golfer of the year.

Brubaker, who also was named the league's scholar-athlete of the year and earned a spot on the all-ODAC first team, is the first male or female golfer of the year for Lynchburg since 1988. Teammate Emily Erickson was one of three third-team honorees and one of nine players named to the all-conference teams.

Brubaker now will wait until May 2 to see whether she's made the NCAA Division III championship field as an individual.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

North Carolina 8, Liberty 1

North Carolina pounced for five runs on four hits, two errors, one walk and a wild pitch in the second inning, and the Tar Heels (24-17) avenged a March loss by hammering the Flames (26-13) at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

UNC, which was held scoreless in a one-run loss on March 8 in Lynchburg, struck against LU starter Trey Gibson in the second inning. The first five batters reached before a one-out wild pitch allowed a third run to score.

Danny Serretti reached on a two-out error that allowed Angel Zarate (2 for 3) and Vance Honeycutt to cross the plate for a five-run advantage.

Gray Betts accounted for the Flames’ lone run with a one-out homer in the third inning.

Mac Horvath clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth and Johnny Castagnozzi capped the scoring with a solo blast in the fifth.

Max Carlson, Brandon Schaeffer (4-1) and Davis Palermo combined to limit the Flames to four hits and they struck out 11.

Liberty used six pitchers in relief of Gibson (3-4). They allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out eight.

No. 6 Lynchburg 16, Pfeiffer 7

Gavin Collins and Avery Neaves each hit two homers and drove in six runs as the Hornets (30-7) scored the game’s final 16 runs to defeat the Falcons (14-18) at Joe Ferebee Field in Misenheimer, North Carolina.

Neaves hit three-run homers in the third and ninth innings. Collins’ fifth-inning grand slam gave UL the lead for good, and he added a two-run blast in the eighth inning.

Garrett Jackson’s solo homer in the eighth inning put UL ahead 10-7.

Collins finished with three hits, while Jackson, Neaves, Carrson Atkins and Logan Webster had two hits apiece.

Adam Dofflemyer picked up the victory by pitching two scoreless innings of relief.

Starter Wesley Arrington was lifted after surrendering seven earned runs on eight hits over three innings.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 11 Lynchburg 20, Bridgewater 8

Riley Mitchell and Ryan Kenney each scored three goals, four players added two goals apiece, and the Hornets (12-4, 8-1 ODAC) routed the Eagles (10-7, 5-5) at Shellenberger Field.

Four Lynchburg goalies combined for 12 saves.

UL unleashed a whopping 37 shots on goal and led 15-1 at the half.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Roanoke 25, Randolph 0

Sydney Harrison, Tiernan Connor, Emerson Foster and Riley Chase scored three goals apiece as the Maroons (13-3, 6-1 ODAC) throttled the WildCats (5-8, 2-5) at Kerr Stadium in Salem.

Sophia Cirone unleashed RC’s lone shot on goal a little more than three minutes into the second half. It was saved by Amber Stallings.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Bridgewater 7, Randolph 2

The Eagles (8-3, 4-2 ODAC) swept the doubles matches and then claimed four of the six singles matches to easily defeat the WildCats (6-12, 2-6) at Randolph Tennis Courts.

Alex Kulvivat won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Bhuvan Ambekallu claimed a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles for RC.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Bridgewater 6, Randolph 3

Sabrina Dickerson (William Campbell) won at No. 2 singles, Bailey Livingston (Brookville) and Valentina Santos won at No. 1 doubles, but the WildCats (5-13, 3-7 ODAC) were unable to beat the Eagles (9-7, 3-6) at Randolph Tennis Courts.

Dickerson won 6-3, 7-6 over Emily Daigneault at No. 2 singles. Livingston and Santos claimed an 8-5 win over Rachel Crawford and Malena Hoover at No. 1 doubles, and Santos rallied to defeat Hoover 0-6, 7-6, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4-0, Salem 3-8

Milan Tolentino drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the sixth inning to drive in the go-ahead run as the Hillcats won the series opener over the Red Sox at Bank of the James Stadium.

Joey Stock, Maceo Campbell and Blake Loubier combined on a two-hit shutout in the nightcap of the doubleheader as the Red Sox routed the Hillcats to split the doubleheader.

The Hillcats (8-9) scored three times in the sixth of the opener to rally from a two-run deficit. Isaiah Greene had an RBI single and Dayan Frias drew a bases-loaded walk with one out against Jacob Webb (1-1) to tie the game. Tolentino followed two batters later by drawing the second bases-loaded walk of the frame to take the lead.

Davis Sharpe recorded the final out to record the save.

Blaze Jordan went 2 for 4 with a third-inning RBI double and a fourth-inning RBI single of the nightcap as Salem took control by scoring three runs in each of the third and fourth innings.